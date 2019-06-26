Ford wants Puma to lure Mini buyers, challenge Europe’s small crossover leaders

Ford aims to pull customers away from BMW Group’s premium Mini brand with the new Puma, the company’s first small crossover developed specifically for European buyers.

The Puma, which goes on sale in January, will sit between the EcoSport small crossover and the Kuga compact crossover, enabling the U.S. automaker to challenge leaders in the fast-growing sector such as the Renault Captur and Peugeot 2008.

Ford is banking on the Puma’s striking design, competitive driving dynamics, class-unique technology and ample interior space to persuade customers who would not normally choose a volume brand.



“The whole car is meant to attract people from premium brands. Mini is the key one,” Sigurd Limbach, Ford of Europe's vehicle line director for small cars, told Automotive News Europe.

Limbach referenced the first-generation S-Max minivan as inspiration for what Ford wants to replicate with the Puma.

“It was a mega success because [when it debuted in 2006] it was in a segment that wasn’t there [a sporty minivan],” he said. “It had a lot of space, was stylish and people loved it. This [the Puma] is also a stylish car with a lot of space but in a different decade.”

The Puma, which will not be sold in the U.S., is based on an adapted version of Ford’s B2 small-car platform shared with the Fiesta but stretched lengthwise and widthwise to allow designers to create a more muscular design and to increase interior room.

Ford claims the Puma’s 456-liter trunk space is best in class. The flexible storage space is partitioned with a moveable floor that can be fitted into three separate positions, including raised up to reveal an 80-liter glassfiber box that’s deep enough to allow items such as child's stroller to be stored upright in the trunk. The box also has a plug in the floor to allow it to be power-washed if used to store muddy items.