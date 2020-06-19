Ford postpones Bronco reveal as previous date fell on O.J. Simpson's birthday

Several photos of the new Ford Bronco have leaked in recent months.

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is postponing the reveal of its Bronco SUV by four days amid concerns that its previous unveiling coincided with the birthday of O.J. Simpson.

In 1994, Simpson was infamously riding in a white Bronco along Los Angeles freeways being driven by his longtime friend Al Cowlings. Simpson was attempting to flee police as he faced charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend. His birthday, July 9, happened to be the Bronco's planned reveal date.

That has now been moved to July 13.

"We wanted to be sensitive and respectful of this concern," Mark Truby, Ford's communications chief, wrote on Twitter.

The automaker was adamant the July 9 date was "purely coincidental."

The Bronco originally was expected to be revealed this spring, but those plans were halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

