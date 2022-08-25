Ford future product: Build on EV momentum

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co.’s strategy to electrify its iconic vehicles by modifying their internal combustion platforms instead of waiting for a dedicated battery-electric architecture seems to have paid off.

The Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit and F-150 Lightning have quickly boosted the perception of Ford as an electric vehicle leader and earned the company bragging rights over its competition.

“We’re really on a mission at Ford to lead an electric and digital revolution for many, not few,” CEO Jim Farley said this month at an announcement about renewable energy. “And I have to say the shining light for us at Ford is this beautiful Lightning made right down the road in Dearborn, right here in the state of Michigan, already the leader of all EV pickup trucks in our industry in the United States. Take that, Elon Musk.”