FCA dusts off Voyager nameplate for 2020 Chrysler minivan

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is resurrecting the Voyager nameplate for a lower-priced version of the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica that targets entry-level buyers.

The Plymouth Voyager, one of two minivans, along with the Dodge Caravan, was launched by Chrysler in the 1984 model year, creating one of the industry's most successful product segments. The Voyager nameplate was transferred to the Chrysler brand when Plymouth was discontinued, and dropped altogether in 2003.

Though pricing was not released, FCA said Thursday the 2020 Chrysler Voyager is aimed at budget-conscious families and fleet customers.

The Chrysler Voyager replaces the Pacifica L and LX models and will be offered in three trim lines: L, LX and LXi. The LXi will be sold only to fleet customers.

The 2019 Pacifica has a base price of $28,730, including $1,495 for shipping.

FCA will continue selling the Dodge Grand Caravan for 2020, company officials said.

The automaker has sold more than 14.6 million minivans globally since 1983, though the segment continues to shrink, with U.S. deliveries down 17 percent this year through May.

FCA said the Chrysler Voyager minivan will be equipped with a 287-hp V-6 gasoline engine and nine-speed automatic transmission. Other standard features will include seven-passenger seating and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.