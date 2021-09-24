The exotics are maneuvering for a new future

Rolls-Royce will end sales of its coupe and convertible models in the U.S. next year to make room for new products, including the brand's first electric model. Production of the crossover is expected to begin by 2024, according to AutoForecast Solutions.

Volkswagen Group's trio of exotic brands are hybridizing their lineups as they move toward a zero-emission future.

Porsche seeks to capitalize on the market momentum of its first electric model — the Taycan — with plans to launch electric versions of its high-volume Macan compact crossover and possibly the Cayenne midsize crossover in the next few years.

But Porsche isn't quite ready to walk away from combustion engines — it will maintain a three-powertrain strategy at least through this decade.

Bentley will transition to an all-electric lineup by 2030. But in the interim, it will hybridize its eight- and 12-cylinder engines.

VW's Lamborghini won't have a full EV until the second half of this decade. Until then, the brand will transition to hybrids — the last combustion-only Lamborghini is scheduled to be built in 2024 — and build a series of one-off derivatives.

Maserati even has a brand statement to prove its commitment to electrification: "The Best in Performance Luxury, Electrified." The automaker is gearing up for a busy 2022, with several new cars or variants on the way.

Ferrari also is broadening its horizons. The brand is rolling out electrification and preparing to release its first utility vehicle.

Aston Martin is hopeful that new owner and Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll will deliver a turnaround. Aston expects to produce 10,000 vehicles a year in 2025 — up from 6,000 this year — as part of its Project Horizon rejuvenation plan. The automaker plans to introduce hybrids and midengine cars and expand its DBX SUV lineup over the next five years.