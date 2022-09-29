Here are nearly 150 EVs, plug-in hybrids headed to U.S. dealerships through 2026

Chrysler electric crossover: The brand plans to release its first battery-electric vehicle by 2025. Chrysler unveiled a preview of what that model could look like with its electric Airflow crossover concept at CES in January. Chrysler said the concept, which offers 350 to 400 miles of electric range, is based on the STLA Large platform.

Ford electric pickup: Ford says its Blue Oval City assembly plant in Tennessee will build "next-generation electric F-Series pickups" on Ford's dedicated battery platform. CEO Jim Farley went a step further, saying the new plant will build "another truck" that is not a redesigned Lightning. The vehicle will go on sale in 2025. Details are scarce, but it could be a distinctly styled full-size pickup under the F-Series umbrella marketed more toward retail buyers while the traditional Lightning made in Michigan would focus on commercial sales.

Ford Explorer EV: After scrapping plans to build the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator EVs alongside the Mustang Mach-E in Cuautitlan, Mexico, Ford now plans to make the vehicles in Oakville, Ontario, starting in late 2024. Sales likely will begin in early 2025. The site soon will be converted from building the gasoline-powered Edge and Lincoln Nautilus.

Genesis Electric G70: The second generation of the G70 should arrive in 2025 as a dedicated EV built on the E-GMP platform. It's unclear whether Genesis will stick with the "Electrified" naming convention it's using on its G80 and GV70 since the model's availability only with an all-electric powertrain already signals it's electrified.

Genesis large electric crossover: Genesis could debut an electric three-row crossover in the second half of 2025 and it's possible it will be designated the GV90. The model would be an upscale version of the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 7, both seven-seat midsize crossovers built on the E-GMP platform that will roll out in the coming years.

Infiniti EV sedan: The Japan-made Q50 sports sedan should be reincarnated mid-decade as a battery-powered model based on the Q's Inspiration sports sedan concept. It features an elevated driving position and all-wheel drive. The new EV will be built at Nissan's plant in Mississippi starting in 2025.

Jaguar large electric SUV: Arriving in 2025 and built on a stretched Panthera platform, the big electric Jag SUV is aimed at the U.S. and China. It is expected to be offered in two models, a standard, loaded version and a super-high-performance SVR model that could have a sticker price north of $200,000.

Jaguar midsize electric SUV: Autocar says the smallest of the new Jags will be about the same size as the Porsche Taycan, come in three- and five-door body styles, and have a six-figure starting price tag.

Kia EV5: An electric sedan is expected in mid-2025. It is still unclear whether Kia's K5 midsize sedan will phase out after its current cycle. If so, the EV5 could take its place in the lineup, sharing similar dimensions with the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and sporting a design not aimed at family demographics.

Land Rover Defender: A fully electric model is expected.

Land Rover Discovery Sport: The next-generation Discovery Sport will move to the EMA architecture and be available as an EV, possibly in 2025.

Lexus' second BEV: Lexus is bringing a second EV to the U.S. in 2025, but whether it will be a three-row crossover, similar to the RX, or a more efficient sports sedan, similar to the IS, is unknown. The Lexus Electrified Sedan concept shown in December might be the more logical bet, given the RX is the brand's best-seller and is freshly redesigned with a hybridized powertrain, and a three-row crossover might undercut the new TX, while the IS is long in the tooth. But never bet against Lexus' ability to make money — which means it will probably be the crossover.

Lincoln Aviator-sized EV: An EV based on the Aviator was delayed alongside the Ford Explorer variant to make room for more Mustang Mach-E production in Cuautitlan, Mexico. Now it's bound for Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant, with production expected to begin in late 2024 and sales starting in early 2025.

Lincoln midsize crossover EV: Lincoln had planned a midsize crossover EV, code-named CDX818, for U.S. production in 2025. That vehicle is now planned for China-only production, with U.S. sales plans unclear.

Lucid midsize platform: Lucid executives have talked a little about the company's next platform, which will be designed for more mainstream luxury vehicles. A smaller sedan or hatchback could use half the battery, a single motor and more mainstream materials to hit the price point of a Tesla Model 3, which starts just below $50,000. The same platform could also support a crossover such as the Tesla Model Y. But with its hands full with the Air right now, Lucid probably will not deliver a third model until 2025.

Maserati MC20: The sports car will get a battery-electric offering in 2025.

Mazda MX-50: It's possible Mazda will debut an electric compact crossover in 2025 offering CX-50 sizing and a version with a rotary engine range extender, like what is expected on the next iteration of the MX-30.

Mercedes EQC crossover: Mercedes-Benz plans to bring the next generation of its EQC electric compact crossover to the U.S. in late 2025. It will be based on the compact MMA platform.

Mini electric compact crossover: The new EV would slot below the brand's best-selling Countryman. Developed in cooperation with Great Wall Motor, the China-made Mini crossover will debut an all-electric platform and a modern design. Not clear yet is whether the EV will be greenlighted for the U.S. market.

Mini electric small car: The China-made compact hatchback would be smaller than the current hardtop. Mini will jointly develop it with Great Wall Motor. Whether the model reaches U.S. dealers remains to be seen.

Nissan electric crossover coupe: Nissan will introduce a replacement for the Leaf mid-decade. Nissan teased the new model last year in a sporty concept called the Chill-Out. It uses Nissan's CMF-EV platform and features the dual-motor e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive system.

Nissan electric sedan: The battery-powered model arriving in 2025 has a sedan-like profile with a sloping roofline and new headlight and taillight designs. Inspired by the Nissan IMs concept shown at the Detroit auto show in 2019, the dual-motor EV will be based on the CMF-EV platform and feature a long wheelbase and waistline, cabin-forward A-pillars and a sloped angle to the rear windows.

Porsche 718 Boxster: Porsche will turn the mid-engine sports car into an exclusively electric model in 2025.

Porsche 718 Cayman: Porsche should reveal a battery-powered version mid-decade.

Porsche Cayenne: The crossover could be the fifth Porsche nameplate to receive an all-electric powertrain as early as 2025.

Rivian R2T/R2S/R2X/R2R: The first vehicles out of Rivian's Georgia plant are designed to be smaller and more affordable, the company says. The automaker will likely use in-house motors and offer lithium iron batteries to bring down their cost compared with the pricey R1T and R1S. Rivian says the plant will launch its first vehicles in 2025. Those could include a smaller pickup using the R2T name and a smaller R2S SUV. The new platform also could be used to make a smaller Rivian R2X that takes aim at two-door versions of the Wrangler and Bronco, once battery-electric variants of those competitors are offered. If Rivian decides to make more carlike vehicles, one possibility is an off-road-focused hatchback with the look of a rally car. AutoForecast Solutions says the sporting vehicle could take the R2R name.

Rolls-Royce electric crossover: A battery- powered crossover could arrive in U.S. showrooms by mid-decade. According to media reports, the EV would be built on the Architecture of Luxury platform and share drivetrain technology with parent BMW's next-generation EVs.

Toyota electric sedan: Given the earlier than expected product launches, Toyota's third BEV could be a sedan arriving at U.S. dealerships in 2025.

Volvo electric midsize crossover: An all- electric version of the XC60 crossover arrives in the first half of 2025. A dealer describes it as being larger, sportier and more off-road-capable — with a new front and rear design. It also has a newly designed instrument cluster and a floating center display inside.

