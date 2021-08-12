European luxury brands changing missions

Jaguar and Volvo are quickly transitioning to an all-electric future, while Land Rover is taking a more cautious approach to electrifying its off-road vehicles.
Two of the three former Ford-owned brands, Volvo and Land Rover, have prospered since being sold more than a decade ago. But Jaguar — once again — is undergoing a reinvention that will see it move away from Land Rover technically and otherwise.
Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore introduced a plan in February called Reimagine. It calls for Jaguar in 2025 to end production of all its current gasoline and diesel vehicles. The new Jaguar line will consist of two or three electric replacements — all built on a platform that won't be shared with Land Rover. Overlap with Land Rover will be eliminated. Volume will be low, but margins and prices will be higher as the new Jags enter Bentley, Aston Martin and Porsche territory.