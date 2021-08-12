European luxury brands changing missions

As the clock winds down on the current generation of Jaguar cars and crossovers, Land Rover will carry the company. Its portfolio will grow, but the number of unique architectures underpinning its off-road vehicles will shrink to two, MLA and EMA, in the coming years. The Modular Longitudinal Architecture will underpin the redesigned Range Rover and redesigned Range Rover Sport, while the Electric Modular Architecture will be used for hybrids and full-electrics. The goal: Produce more vehicles on fewer architectures to boost profit margins.

Over at Volvo Cars, two electric crossovers are expected in the U.S. in the next few years. They are the C40 Recharge — a sporty version of the XC40 compact crossover — that arrives next year, followed by an electric large crossover.

Meanwhile, Volvo affiliate Polestar is expanding its portfolio of zero-emission models. The EV brand will launch a midsize crossover coupe in the U.S. next year, followed by a performance sedan.

The new Volvo models are part of the Swedish automaker's push to become an all-electric brand globally by 2030.

By going all EV, "we believe that is going to secure a better business, a better profitability for us, because being a sustainable brand is making us more premium," Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson told Automotive News in June.