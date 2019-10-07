The era of electrification

Audi e-tron GT: The full-electric sportback sedan, first shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show last November as a concept, will join Audi's U.S. lineup in 2021.

Audi Q4 e-tron: The full-electric compact crossover is a new model expected to join the lineup in 2021 as Audi's third battery-electric vehicle.

BMW i4: The EV will launch in the first half of 2021, promising more than 300 miles of battery range. The sporty four-door coupe is based on the i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show. The i4, built on BMW's lightweight modular CLAR platform, will be capable of doing 0 to 60 mph in four seconds.

BMW iNext: The new battery-electric crossover will arrive in the U.S. in 2021. It will likely be badged i6 and come in three versions, including rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants, according to Automobile. The base version will be powered by a 63-kWh battery pack and deliver 335 hp and 285 miles of range.

BMW iX3: The battery-electric variant of the X3 should go on sale in early 2021 and will feature an electric motor free of rare earth elements. It is expected to have a 270-hp electric motor and a 70-kWh battery delivering a range of over 200 miles.

Bollinger B1/B2: Startup Bollinger Motors has lined up a contract manufacturer to assemble at least the first year's production of about 1,000 total units of the B1 and B2, the boxy electric street-legal off-road vehicles the company has designed and engineered in-house. It's aiming to start selling them in 2021.

Byton M-Byte: At the Frankfurt auto show last month, Chinese automaker Byton showed its first production-ready vehicle, the M-Byte, a battery-powered crossover with a curved 48-inch screen stretching across the instrument panel. If the company's plans stay on track, Byton will begin delivering the M-Byte to Chinese customers in less than a year and then to customers in North America and Europe in 2021.

Chevy Bolt-based crossover: A Bolt-based crossover is finally expected to arrive for the U.S. in 2021, likely after it hits the market in China as a Buick. Spy shots of the vehicle show the design appears to be a mix of the Bolt and Chevrolet Trax.

Ford F-150: The automaker made waves this year when it showcased an F-150 EV prototype towing more than 1 million pounds. Expect a battery-electric F-150 in 2021.

Genesis electric sedan: The brand said last year that it planned to bring an electric sedan with a 310-mile range to market in 2021, joining the increasingly crowded pool of would-be Tesla competitors.

Hyundai Kona: New for the 2018 model year, the popular subcompact crossover could get a freshening as early as 2021. A full-electric version with an EPA estimated range of 258 miles arrived for 2019. Unlike the Kia Niro that shares its platform, the Kona apparently is not in line to get a hybrid or plug-in hybrid variant. Hyundai is more likely to use its resources for a midsize EV platform it could share with Kia and luxury sibling Genesis.

Jaguar E-Pace: Look for a freshened version of Jaguar's smallest crossover in 2021 with an electrified powertrain.

Jaguar J-Pace: For the 2022 model year, Jaguar is expected to add a new three-row crossover to broaden its utility vehicle portfolio. Hybrid versions will be available as part of JLR's pledge to offer electrified powertrains in all its vehicles starting next year. A battery-electric version is possible. The J-Pace will ride on the same MLA architecture as the next Land Rover Range Rover.

Jaguar XJ: The XJ nameplate is scheduled to return as a Tesla Model S-fighting battery-electric sedan in 2021 on the new Jaguar Land Rover MLA platform. It likely will use many of the drivetrain components in the I-Pace crossover as JLR moves to commonize its EV components among a larger number of vehicles to rein in costs. The British magazine Car reported that the electric XJ will be a sleek five-door liftback model with fold-down rear seats.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: A plug-in hybrid version should be available by the third quarter of 2021.

Kia Niro: A redesign should happen in 2021 for the 2022 model year.

Land Rover Range Rover: A redesigned Range Rover on a new lightweight architecture is due in late 2021, with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions available.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque: Redesigned for the 2020 model year, the smallest Range Rover is riding on a new architecture that has been designed to accept a battery-electric drivetrain. That version could arrive by 2021.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport: A lightly freshened 2020 model with the new Ingenium inline six-cylinder engine with stop-start and mild-hybrid system is on sale. A redesign, including a battery-electric version, could appear in late 2021.

Maserati GranTurismo: The coupe and convertible will be replaced by two full-electric models. Maserati did not give specific timing, but they are expected around 2021.

Maserati midsize crossover: A plug-in hybrid version of a new crossover is expected.

McLaren plug-in hybrid: Spy photos from this year spotted a camouflaged 720S with stickers on it proclaiming "hybrid." The plug-in hybrid, which will be a separate nameplate, could arrive within two years.

Mercedes-Benz EQB: An electric version of the GLB compact crossover could arrive in 2021. It will ride on the MFA2 platform.

Nissan electric crossover: Nissan has confirmed an all-electric crossover will join the Leaf EV. The crossover, expected to arrive in late 2021, would be one of eight new battery-powered models that are planned. It is inspired by the IMx concept that debuted at the Tokyo auto show in 2017 and will offer more than 300 miles of driving range and be built on a new architecture. A near-production version is anticipated for a reveal at Tokyo this year.

Nissan Leaf: Nissan caught up with the competition after it unveiled a longer-range version of the Leaf in January. That 2019 Nissan Leaf e+ comes with a 62-kWh battery pack and a respectable range of 226 miles. The standard Leaf, updated last year, should see a redesign in 2021. The next-gen model will be built on a new EV platform that will be shared by alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi.

Subaru Crosstrek: The subcompact crossover became Subaru's first plug-in hybrid model sold in the U.S. with the addition of the Crosstrek Hybrid for the 2019 model year.

Tesla small vehicle: Musk last year said Tesla could build a small vehicle priced at $25,000 around 2021.