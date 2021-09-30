Charging forward: EVs, plug-in hybrids dominate some 5-year plans

Brands have geared up for an EV future with some brands focusing only on electric models and dozens of plug-in nameplates soon hitting the market.

Hummer EV SUV

A few years ago, electric vehicles accounted for only a small portion of the Future Product Pipeline series Automotive News publishes each summer. Now, some brands have nothing but EVs coming in the years ahead as they start phasing out internal combustion engines. Others are watching consumer demand closely as they firm up their electrification plans.

A number of models already have arrived this year, and more launches are imminent. The industry is expected to pick up the pace even further next year, when more than three dozen plug-in nameplates are scheduled to hit the market.

Here's a chronological look at the battery EVs and plug-in hybrids that Automotive News has reported are on the way. All prices mentioned include shipping.

2021

Audi Q4 E-tron: The full-electric compact crossover joins the lineup this year as the brand's third EV, following the E-tron and E-tron GT. It is built on Volkswagen Group's modular MEB platform and offers greater range than the E-tron. It will also have a sportback version.

BrightDrop EV600: General Motors' commercial EV unit is launching the EV600 delivery van. It initially will be built by a supplier in the Detroit area, but in 2022, production will move to Ingersoll, Ontario. FedEx Express will be the first customer.

Ford E-Transit: The E-Transit, targeted at commercial buyers, launches this year, starting at $44,990. The most efficient variant will get 126 miles on a charge.

GMC Hummer EV pickup: The supertruck, the first vehicle to be powered by GM's Ultium batteries, is scheduled to go on sale this fall. It will have 1,000 hp and go from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds. The Edition 1 version costs $112,595, with less expensive configurations arriving from fall 2022 through spring 2024.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: This year, the electric compact crossover will be the first of Hyundai's second-generation EVs to go on sale in the U.S. It rides on a new dedicated electric platform, E-GMP. The first versions of the Ioniq 5 will have the larger of two battery options, with up to 300 miles of range on the EPA test cycle. A version with a smaller battery is now offered in other markets and should come to the U.S. in 2022, with around 220 miles of range.

Kia Sorento: A plug-in hybrid version of the Sorento, promising 32 miles of electric-only range, is new for the 2022 model year.

Lexus NX 450h+: The redesigned NX compact crossover arrives this year with a plug-in hybrid version, the brand's first, that has a battery-only range of about 36 miles.

Lucid Air

Lucid Air: The EPA has calculated the official range of the Air Dream Edition as 520 miles, the highest of any EV it has tested. Lucid, founded by former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson, officially kicked off production of the Air last week, though the base model, which starts at $77,400 before tax credits, won't arrive until next year.

Mazda MX-30: The MX-30 has quirky hatchback styling, a 35.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack with just 100 miles of range and initial availability only in California for the 2022 model year. When it goes on sale this year, the well-equipped base version will start at $34,645, including shipping. Mazda is working on a rotary engine range extender for the MX-30 and is expected to sell that version in additional states in late 2022.

McLaren Artura: The plug-in hybrid supercar introduces McLaren's carbon lightweight architecture and combines a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine with an electric motor and a 7.4-kWh battery pack. The Artura has a top speed of 205 mph and can travel up to 19 miles in EV-only mode. U.S. deliveries are due to start shortly.

Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan: The sedan, an emissions-free reincarnation of Mercedes' vaunted flagship S-Class, will arrive in the fall. It will be available in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive and be powered by a 107.8-kWh battery that delivers 478 miles of range. The EQS 580 4Matic sedan has sports car-like performance, delivering up to 516 hp and a 0-to-60-mph time of 4.1 seconds. It can be charged with up to 200 kilowatts at fast charging stations with direct current — recovering up to 186 miles of range in 15 minutes.

Polestar 2: Late this year, Polestar will introduce a single-motor version of its battery-electric fastback powered by a 78-kWh battery, which delivers an EPA-estimated 265 miles of range.

Rivian delivery van: Amazon has ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian and aims to test them in 16 cities by the end of the year. Rivian plans to deliver 10,000 vans to Amazon by the end of 2022 and the entire fleet by 2030.

Rivian R1T

Rivian R1S/R1T: Rivian has started building its R1T pickup and plans to launch its R1S SUV by year end. The R1T, which will beat Ford and Tesla to the electric pickup market, has received glowing reviews and offers some clever features, including a $5,000 built-in camp kitchen.

2022

Alfa Romeo Tonale: Production of the new subcompact crossover, which will have a plug-in hybrid variant, starts in 2022.

Aston Martin DBX: Aston plans to electrify the DBX SUV with a plug-in hybrid and eventually an EV.

BMW 7 Series: The next generation of the large luxury sedan will be available in plug-in hybrid and battery-electric models.

BMW i4: The sporty four-door EV will launch in the first quarter of 2022. It's based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe and combines the comfort of a four-door car with the practicality of a large tailgate. Powered by an 83.9-kWh battery, the i4 eDrive40 delivers up to 335 hp and up to 300 miles of range. The 2022 BMW i4 M50 delivers 536 hp and up to 240 miles of range.

BMW iX: The new X5-sized battery-electric crossover will arrive early next year. The 2022 iX features BMW's fifth-generation battery design, powered by a 111.5-kWh battery that delivers 516 hp and an estimated 300 miles of driving range.

Bollinger B1/B2: Bollinger Motors had planned to release its electric B1 SUV and B2 pickup, which start at $125,000, this year, but the launch has been pushed to at least 2022. The boxy vehicles have a 200-mile range and removable doors and roof panels.

Cadillac Lyriq

Cadillac Lyriq: The midsize crossover, planned to reach dealerships in the first half of 2022, will have a base price of $59,990 and a Cadillac-estimated 300 miles of range on a full charge. It will feature one-pedal driving and regenerative braking on demand. Super Cruise driver-assist also will be available. The Lyriq will be built in Spring Hill, Tenn.

Cruise Origin: Production of the Origin is slated to start at Factory Zero in Detroit in late 2022. GM developed the Origin with Honda as a self-driving ride-hailing and delivery van. It has two benches that face each other and no steering wheel, pedals or space for an operator. The doors slide open, and the entry is low to the ground and three times larger than that of the average car to make room for passengers or cargo to enter and exit.

Dodge plug-in hybrid crossover: A plug-in hybrid crossover, which could be called the Hornet, is expected to join the lineup in the second half of 2022. The model likely will be a sibling of the Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Faraday Future FF 91: Faraday got $1 billion in new financing this summer to stay afloat and now plans to release the 1,050-hp FF 91 crossover in 2022.

Ferrari 296 GTB: Orders are being taken for the sporty plug-in hybrid coupe, which has a midengine V-6 layout, but it's not expected to arrive until the second half of 2022. It gets 15.5 miles of electric range.

Fisker Ocean

Fisker Ocean: Henrik Fisker plans to unveil the final production version of the Ocean, a 300-mile electric crossover with a solar roof and a starting price of $37,499 before tax credits, at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. It will be produced by Austria's Magna Steyr beginning in the fall of 2022.

Ford F-150 Lightning: Ford has more than 120,000 preorders for the Lightning, which will go on sale in mid-2022. It features standard four-wheel drive; the F-150's first independent rear suspension; an improved onboard generator that can power a house or work site for three days; and the industry's largest front trunk, with 14.1 cubic feet of space. Ford said the Lightning has a targeted 0-to-60-mph time in the mid-four-second range, and its dual electric motors are expected to produce 563 hp and 775 pound-feet of torque. The pickup can tow up to 10,000 pounds and haul up to 2,000. It will be assembled at Ford's new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich.

Ford F-150 Lightning

Genesis Electrified G80: Genesis introduced its first EV at the Shanghai auto show in April and said it would make its way to the U.S. and Canada. The Electrified G80 will come standard with awd and Hyundai Motor Group's new battery architecture that allows for ultrafast charging. The EV is likely to go on sale in the first half of 2022.

Genesis GV60: Genesis has been developing a small crossover on Hyundai Motor Group's new dedicated battery-electric architecture. The company confirmed in the summer that it will take the GV60 name and be launched in the first half of 2022 with the brand's "two lines" styling.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: The redesigned two-row Grand Cherokee will be available as a plug-in hybrid starting in early 2022, Jeep said last week. It will offer an estimated 25 miles of battery-only range.

Karma GSe-6: The fully electric reinterpretation of the Fisker Karma with a 300-mile range is scheduled to begin reaching customers in 2022.

Kia EV6: The brand's first EV on a dedicated platform will come in the first half of 2022 with both a standard-range and extended-range battery, followed by a 576-hp performance GT model in 2023.

Kia Sportage: Hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are expected next year for the first time on a Sportage.

Lexus LF-Z

Lexus LF-Z: A new electric compact crossover based on the LF-Z Electrified concept shown this year, and likely to retain the name, will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the second half of 2022. In concept form, the LF-Z carried a 90-kWh lithium ion battery pack and had an anticipated range of about 370 miles.

Lordstown Endurance: Lordstown Motors Corp. is beginning production of its electric pickup, built at the former GM plant in northeastern Ohio and designed for the commercial fleet market, but deliveries won't begin until next year. The pickup will feature four hub motors producing a combined 600 hp and have more than 250 miles of range on a full charge.

Maserati GranTurismo: The coupe and its convertible counterpart get all-electric variants in 2022.

Maserati Grecale: An electric version of the new Grecale midsize crossover, which shares a platform with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, is expected to reach dealerships in 2022.

Maserati MC20: A battery-electric version of the new sports car, which is powered by a twin-turbo V-6 engine and features butterfly doors, is expected to arrive in 2022.

Mercedes-Benz EQA: The electric version of the GLA crossover will have a driving range of 265 miles. The EQA is being considered for the U.S., Mercedes-Benz USA sales chief Adam Chamberlain said this year. It could arrive in the first half of 2022. Variants with awd, higher output and longer ranges will follow.

Mercedes-Benz EQB: The electric small crossover adopts the boxy styling of the rugged G-Class off-roader and will offer seating for up to seven people. The EQB is based on the three row-optional GLB aimed at young families. The crossover should arrive in the second half of next year.

Mercedes-Benz EQE: The battery-electric midsize sedan is expected next year, based on the all-new, purpose-built Electric Vehicle Architecture.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: An all-electric version of the GLS SUV will arrive in the U.S. late next year. Production is expected to begin in June at Mercedes' factory in Vance, Ala.

Nissan Ariya

Nissan Ariya: The new Rogue-sized Ariya electric crossover will arrive in the first half of 2022, built on new architecture and offering up to 300 miles of driving range. The exterior is highlighted by prominent front fenders, rear fender flares, super-slim LED headlights and a steeply raked C-pillar. The crossover ditches the conventional grille for what Nissan describes as a "shield," which, in driving mode, is illuminated to reveal Nissan's V-motion design signature. The crossover also will debut new technologies, including a twin electric motor, an awd system and the next generation of Nissan's hands-off automated driving system.

Polestar 3: The five-seat crossover coupe will debut an all-new EV platform. The dual-motor Polestar 3 should have a range of more than 300 miles and offer eyes-off, hands-off autonomous driving capability, once that technology is approved for use. The midsize model will compete with the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi E-tron, with production to begin at Volvo's South Carolina factory in late 2022.

Porsche Taycan: Since debuting in late 2019, the all-electric sedan nameplate has expanded to four variants. The lineup will grow again in the middle of next year with a variant that will slot just below the Taycan Turbo. The new GTS model should be powered by a 93.4-kWh battery and have sporty styling and handling.

Subaru Solterra: The new battery-powered awd Solterra is the brand's first mass-market EV and is scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships in the second half of 2022. The Japan-built crossover was jointly developed with Toyota Motor Corp., which unveiled its own version of the vehicle, the bZ4X, at the 2021 Shanghai auto show. The Solterra will be built on a dedicated EV platform called the e-Subaru Global Platform, echoing Toyota's e-Toyota New Global Architecture. Future EVs off the platform are likely, but details on those are unclear.

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck: The wedge-shaped pickup has been delayed to late 2022, with volume production not coming until late 2023. Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the ramp-up will be complicated by the amount of new technology coming to the pickup. Crucially, the delay means Ford will beat the Cybertruck to market with its electric F-150. Once it ramps up, Musk has said, Tesla could build 250,000 to 300,000 Cybertrucks annually.

Tesla Model X Plaid: The Model X received a freshened interior this year and a Plaid performance variant, although it is behind schedule and has yet to ship. The Model X Plaid boasts a 340-mile range and a 0-to-60 time of 2.5 seconds. Tesla's website says Model X Plaid deliveries are targeted for March to April 2022.

Toyota bZ4X: The Japan-built, RAV4-sized bZ4X crossover, the first of what promises to be at least a couple of battery-electric vehicles from Toyota destined for the U.S., will go on sale in the first half of 2022. It is the first vehicle built on Toyota Motor Corp.'s new e-TNGA dedicated EV platform and leverages Subaru's awd technology. The bZ4X has styling reminiscent of the angular Lexus RX crossover — sharp creases, a steeply raked rear window and slitlike headlights — as well as a long wheelbase and short overhangs.

Volkswagen ID4

Volkswagen ID4: North American production of the battery-powered ID4 compact crossover is to begin in Chattanooga in early 2022, with a reengineered version on sale that year featuring a smaller 62-kWh battery pack.

Volvo C40 Recharge: The battery-powered C40 Recharge, which arrives in the first half of 2022, is a sporty version of the Volvo XC40. The dual-motor EV is developed on Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture platform and is powered by a 78-kWh battery that delivers 210 miles of range on a full charge. The battery can be fast-charged to 80 percent in about 40 minutes, Volvo said. The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo designed without a conventional grille and introduces a front fascia design that includes headlights with pixel technology.

Volvo C40 Recharge

2023

Audi Q6 E-tron: A midsize battery-electric crossover that will slot above the Q4 E-tron will debut on Audi's PPE platform in 2023.

BrightDrop EV410: GM said it would build a commercial van smaller than the EV600 starting in 2023. Verizon will be the first customer.

Cadillac Celestiq: The high-performance, ultraluxury sedan will go on sale in 2023. Cadillac is declaring the Celestiq its new flagship EV. It will be hand-built at the GM Tech Center in Warren, Mich., at a rate of just 1.2 vehicles per day. In January, Cadillac said the bespoke EV will have a glass roof that can be illuminated to match the mood of the cabin and adjusted to different levels of transparency in each of its four quadrants. The Celestiq will also feature a free-form display spanning the width of the vehicle for the driver and front passenger.

Chevrolet Blazer: Expect the midsize crossover to be reengineered as an EV in 2023, with production likely to continue at the Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico.

Chevrolet electric crossover: Chevy is expected to launch an electric crossover in 2023, potentially to replace the Bolts. on GM's Ultium platform.

Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra: Electric versions of GM's full-size pickups are slated for 2023 at Factory Zero in Detroit, alongside Hummer models and the Cruise Origin. The automaker has said the electric Silverado will be designed and engineered as an EV from the ground up and will be powered by the automaker's proprietary Ultium batteries, with an estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge. Retail and fleet versions of the electric Silverado will provide a variety of options for buyers.

Ford Explorer: Ford CEO Jim Farley said this year that the Explorer was next in line to get battery power. Ford will launch an electric Explorer in 2023 from its Cuautitlan, Mexico, plant, which also builds the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover.

Genesis G90: The large sedan is due for a redesign in 2023 that could transform it into an EV to compete with rivals such as the Mercedes EQS sedan.

GMC Hummer EV SUV: GM says the 2024 Hummer EV SUV Edition 1, on sale in 2023, will have a 300-mile battery range, 830 hp and 11,500 pound-feet of torque. It's touted as having a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.5 seconds. The Edition 1 will start at $105,595. Lower trims are scheduled to launch from spring 2023 through spring 2024, with 250 to 300 miles of range. Each of the SUV's four trims comes standard with an enhanced version of Super Cruise.

Hyundai Ioniq 6: The Ioniq EV subbrand will add a midsize car in 2023.

Hyundai Kona Electric: A redesign of the crossover is likely in 2023. The company's marketing boss last month said it's likely that the next generation of the Kona Electric could instead be badged as a member of the Ioniq subbrand.

Jeep electric crossover: Jeep will deliver its first battery-electric model in 2023.

Kia electric midsize sedan: Kia has presented broad outlines for a family of global battery-electric vehicles. Its road map for the U.S. is likely to mostly follow corporate sibling Hyundai, which is bringing the Ioniq 6 electric midsize sedan for 2023.

Kia Niro: The subcompact crossover, which has hybrid and battery-electric versions, should get a redesign in 2023.

Lamborghini Aventador: The Aventador's eventual successor will be a plug-in hybrid model, with the hybrid augmenting its V-12 engine, and is expected to arrive in 2023. It is unclear whether the brand will keep the Aventador name — its history would suggest no — but given the challenges of the electrification push, Lamborghini could buck tradition.

Lamborghini Urus: Lamborghini's volume model will undergo a reengineering to accommodate a new plug-in hybrid powertrain in 2023, which is expected to be a variation of the hybrid V-8 powertrain from the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Lincoln Aviator: Executives this year said they would reveal the brand's first battery-electric vehicle sometime in 2022. That vehicle will be the Aviator EV, which will go on sale in 2023 and be built alongside the Ford Explorer EV and Mustang Mach-E in Cuautitlan, Mexico.

Lucid Gravity: The startup plans to launch its second vehicle, a seven-seat crossover that shares a platform and some styling elements with the Air sedan, in late 2023.

Maserati Levante: Deliveries of the mild-hybrid version of the crossover, which gets 330 hp, began in July. A battery-electric variant is possible around 2023.

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter: A battery-powered U.S.-made version of the Sprinter is headed to the market in the second half of 2023. The eSprinter will be built on Mercedes' new Electric Versatility Platform and be available in two wheelbases.

Porsche 718 Boxster: An electric version of the Boxster will be revealed in 2023 and could be based on a new electric architecture. The Boxster is also due for a redesign that year. All versions of the next-generation Boxster are expected to be electrified.

Porsche 718 Cayman: An electric version of the Cayman will be revealed in 2023 and is expected to be based on a new electric architecture.

Porsche 911: The 911 may get a plug-in hybrid variant along with a freshening in the second quarter of 2023. The hybrid is said to be inspired by the technology used in the 918 Spyder and 911 GT3 R hybrid race car.

Porsche Macan: The compact crossover, Porsche's bestselling U.S. model, will get an electric version as early as the second half of 2023. The electric Macan, to be built in Leipzig, Germany, will feature new styling and could carry different branding from its combustion engine counterpart. Like the Taycan, the electric Macan will use 800-volt technology. It will offer a longer driving range than the Taycan and will be available in multiple battery sizes globally, though only the largest version is likely to be offered in the U.S.

Ram ProMaster: The large van will get an electric variant in 2023.

Rolls-Royce Spectre: The ultraluxury brand last week said its first EV would be a coupe arriving in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Tesla compact vehicle: Musk first floated the idea of a compact vehicle, priced at less than $25,000, at Tesla's Battery Day event last year. The price point would be achieved through the company's new battery technology, which aims to cut costs. Musk, on a call with employees, reportedly said the vehicle would launch in 2023. He also suggested it might not even have a steering wheel, echoing previous comments that it would be fully autonomous, although there is no indication the technology necessary for such a move would be ready (or legal) within two years.

Tesla Roadster: Tesla fans who first plunked down thousands of dollars to reserve a next-generation Roadster when it was unveiled in 2017 will have to wait a little longer for what Musk has described as the product portfolio's "dessert." The CEO tweeted that the redesign to the company's first high-performance EV has been delayed and will not likely ship until 2023, "assuming 2022 is not mega drama."

Volkswagen ID Buzz: The retro-styled Microbus is finally due to go on sale in the U.S. in 2023, some five years after the concept was shown, but deliveries likely won't take place until late in the year and could slip into 2024. The ID Buzz is built in Hamburg, Germany, alongside smaller cargo and passenger versions for Europe. The U.S. version will have a longer wheelbase and a roomier interior.

Volvo electric large crossover: Next year, Volvo will reveal a large electric crossover similar to the XC90, the brand's top-of-the-line model. Production of the unnamed EV is expected to begin at Volvo's South Carolina factory by early 2023. The vehicle, which will be built on an all-new EV platform, will include advanced safety and automated driving technologies. The front fascia is anchored by a closed grille and new headlight styling that retains Volvo's signature "Thor's Hammer" design but sports a lighting feature that mimics an opening eye.

Volvo XC100: The new large crossover will be built on Volvo's next-generation platform and is expected to come in two configurations — a seven-seater and a six-seater with captain's chairs. The model is likely to be all-electric. Production should begin by early 2023 in South Carolina, with retail sales expected that year.

2024

Acura electric crossover: Acura will get its first EV in 2024. The model will be a crossover being developed with GM using its Ultium batteries. Since GM's electric platform is scalable, the Acura could potentially debut as something smaller than an RDX or something bigger. While the vehicle will use a GM platform, Acura will design the exterior and interior.

Aston Martin Vanquish: The classic Aston nameplate will switch from front engine to midengine around 2024, and hybrid powertrains with about a 15-mile all-electric range are planned. Aston is considering changing the name.

Audi A6 E-tron: A battery-powered midsize sedan will debut in 2024 and carry on the A6 family nameplate on the PPE platform Audi shares with Porsche.

Audi R8: Audi is hinting that the R8 name might live on in another high-performance form — one powered by batteries. If it does, an R8 BEV would be expected in 2024.

BMW iX3: BMW previously put off plans to bring its first electric crossover to the U.S., reportedly because of inadequate range and the lack of awd. But the BEV's second generation could arrive here as early as 2024.

Cadillac electric crossovers: Two electric crossovers, named the Optiq and Symboliq, are expected to launch in 2024. An XT4-sized vehicle would be built in Mexico, while an XT6-sized one is likely to be made in Spring Hill. It isn't known which vehicle will get which name.

Cadillac electric large SUVs: Cadillac plans to launch an electric SUV similar in size to the Escalade in 2024, followed by a larger one the size of the Escalade ESV in 2025.

Chrysler electrified midsize crossover: A forecaster says a Chrysler crossover is expected to be produced alongside the next-generation Dodge Challenger and Charger on the STLA Large platform for electrified vehicles. Production could begin in 2024.

Dodge Charger and Challenger: Production of Dodge's muscle cars could move to Belvidere, Ill., in 2024, when redesigned models are introduced on the automaker's electrified STLA Large platform.

Dodge electric muscle car: The brand will unleash its first battery-electric vehicle in 2024.

GMC electric crossover: Expect an electric GMC crossover, possibly built at Ingersoll Assembly in Ontario, in 2024.

Honda Prologue: Honda has said the battery-powered crossover it's developing with GM will go on sale in early 2024. It will use GM's Ultium EV platform and battery technology, but Honda will design the exterior and interior. Little else is known about the Prologue. It's likely to be compact, since competitors such as Volkswagen, Ford and Hyundai are targeting that segment for mainstream EVs.

Hyundai Ioniq 7: The third entry in the Ioniq subbrand will be a three-row crossover, in 2024.

Hyundai Santa Fe: A redesign of the midsize crossover, which is offered as a plug-in hybrid, should come in 2024.

Kia electric crossover: Like Hyundai, Kia is expected to roll out a three-row electric crossover in 2024.

Land Rover Discovery Sport: A battery-electric powertrain is likely in 2024, when the Disco Sport is redesigned and moved to the EMA platform.

Lexus EVs: Lexus is expected to expand its EV lineup in 2024 and 2025 with two more models, though it is unclear what form and size those vehicles will take.

Maserati Quattroporte: A Quattroporte redesign is due in 2024, with a battery-electric variant expected.

McLaren plug-in hybrid: The successor to the P1, likely to be a plug-in hybrid, is in the design stage and could arrive in 2024. It will be the latest in the Ultimate Series line.

Mini Cooper SE: The new full-electric Mini, which went on sale in the U.S. last year, could get a redesign as early as 2024.

Mini electric compact crossover: Mini could be planning an all-electric two-door crossover in cooperation with parent BMW Group's Chinese joint venture partner, Great Wall. A China-made five-door model the size of BMW's X1 could arrive in the U.S. in 2024.

Nissan Leaf: Nissan's only EV currently should receive a redesign in 2024. The next version likely will be more crossoverlike in body style and be built on the same CMF-EV platform as the upcoming Ariya.

Polestar Precept: The performance sedan could arrive by late 2024. The interior will showcase seat material made from recycled plastic bottles and cork vinyl. Interior panels are made with flax-based composites.

Ram 1500: An electric version of the full-size pickup is slated for a 2024 release.

Rolls-Royce electric crossover: A battery-powered crossover will glide into U.S. showrooms by the middle of this decade. AutoForecast Solutions pegged production by 2024. The automaker has not provided any details beyond confirming it is working on such a vehicle. The EV would be built on the Luxury of Architecture platform and share drivetrain technology with parent BMW's next-generation electric vehicles, according to reports. BMW last year filed a trademark with the German patent office for the name Silent Shadow, a nod to the Silver Shadow model sold from 1965 to 1980.

Toyota bZ4X Concept

Toyota bZ family: When it unveiled the bZ4X in April in Shanghai, Toyota said it envisioned a global lineup of 15 dedicated EVs — with seven that get the new bZ branding, including a pickup coming in both hybrid and full-electric variants. Look for the Japanese brand to add new bZ-badged EVs to its U.S. lineup in both 2024 and 2025, but in which segments those vehicles will compete has not been disclosed.

Volkswagen ID Aero: Volkswagen has promised its dealers a third BEV based on the MEB architecture to go along with the ID4 and ID Buzz, one with better aerodynamics. The timing is still fuzzy, but the ID Aero sedan should be in the U.S. by 2024 and look a lot like an electrified Arteon.

2025

Audi other PPE-based EVs: Audi will expand its lineup of electric vehicles based on the PPE platform in 2025, but the shape and number of those vehicles has yet to be revealed.

Bentley EV: Bentley executives have been quite clear about when the brand's first electric vehicle will arrive, 2025, but not as clear about what it will look like. The luxury EV is expected to boast a range in excess of 300 miles and is also likely to ride on Volkswagen Group's PPE dedicated EV platform. It will be the first of a new family of Bentley EVs, company executives said.

Buick electric crossover: Buick is expected to launch an electric crossover for North America in 2025.

Chevrolet Camaro: Production of the sports car is expected to end in 2024, before it's replaced by an electric performance sedan in 2025.

Chevrolet electric performance crossover: Chevy is expected to launch an electric performance crossover in 2025 to compete with the Mustang Mach-E.

Infiniti electric midsize crossover: A new electric midsize crossover could arrive mid-decade. It is expected to be based on the QX Inspiration concept, which offered an electric awd system and featured a cab-forward design with short front and rear overhangs and a shorter hood.

Infiniti QX50: A redesign is possible in 2025, and the new generation could offer a battery-electric variant.

Jaguar I-Pace: The battery-electric crossover could be redesigned or replaced in 2025.

Lamborghini 2+2 GT: Lamborghini is working on a new EV in the form of a 2+2 GT, in cooperation with Porsche and Audi. The company's target is for the model to reach the market between 2025 and 2027, and it will likely take advantage of VW Group's new SSP architecture.

Land Rover Discovery: Around 2025, the Disco midsize SUV will be redesigned as it moves to the EMA platform; electrified powertrains are planned.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque: A battery-electric version of the compact crossover, Jaguar Land Rover's bestselling vehicle, is possible around 2025.

Lincoln Corsair-E: Brand executives plan to add a battery-electric variant of the Corsair crossover, which forecasting firm AutoForecast Solutions has said will be called the Corsair-E, in 2025. It's scheduled to be built at Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant in Canada.

Lincoln electric small crossover: Lincoln will launch another C-segment EV, currently known by the program code CX802, in 2025 from Oakville Assembly. It's unclear whether the vehicle, expected to be sold in multiple global markets, will be a new nameplate or a variation of the Corsair EV.

Lincoln electric midsize crossover: Lincoln plans to replace the Nautilus with an electric midsize crossover, currently referred to as CDX818, but it's unclear whether it will carry the same name. The EV is scheduled to debut in 2025 and come from Oakville Assembly.

Porsche Cayenne: The Cayenne could be the fifth Porsche nameplate to receive an all-electric powertrain, as early as 2025.

