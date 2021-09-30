Charging forward: EVs, plug-in hybrids dominate some 5-year plans

Audi Q6 E-tron: A midsize battery-electric crossover that will slot above the Q4 E-tron will debut on Audi's PPE platform in 2023.

BrightDrop EV410: GM said it would build a commercial van smaller than the EV600 starting in 2023. Verizon will be the first customer.

Cadillac Celestiq: The high-performance, ultraluxury sedan will go on sale in 2023. Cadillac is declaring the Celestiq its new flagship EV. It will be hand-built at the GM Tech Center in Warren, Mich., at a rate of just 1.2 vehicles per day. In January, Cadillac said the bespoke EV will have a glass roof that can be illuminated to match the mood of the cabin and adjusted to different levels of transparency in each of its four quadrants. The Celestiq will also feature a free-form display spanning the width of the vehicle for the driver and front passenger.

Chevrolet Blazer: Expect the midsize crossover to be reengineered as an EV in 2023, with production likely to continue at the Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico.

Chevrolet electric crossover: Chevy is expected to launch an electric crossover in 2023, potentially to replace the Bolts. on GM's Ultium platform.

Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra: Electric versions of GM's full-size pickups are slated for 2023 at Factory Zero in Detroit, alongside Hummer models and the Cruise Origin. The automaker has said the electric Silverado will be designed and engineered as an EV from the ground up and will be powered by the automaker's proprietary Ultium batteries, with an estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge. Retail and fleet versions of the electric Silverado will provide a variety of options for buyers.

Ford Explorer: Ford CEO Jim Farley said this year that the Explorer was next in line to get battery power. Ford will launch an electric Explorer in 2023 from its Cuautitlan, Mexico, plant, which also builds the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover.

Genesis G90: The large sedan is due for a redesign in 2023 that could transform it into an EV to compete with rivals such as the Mercedes EQS sedan.

GMC Hummer EV SUV: GM says the 2024 Hummer EV SUV Edition 1, on sale in 2023, will have a 300-mile battery range, 830 hp and 11,500 pound-feet of torque. It's touted as having a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.5 seconds. The Edition 1 will start at $105,595. Lower trims are scheduled to launch from spring 2023 through spring 2024, with 250 to 300 miles of range. Each of the SUV's four trims comes standard with an enhanced version of Super Cruise.

Hyundai Ioniq 6: The Ioniq EV subbrand will add a midsize car in 2023.

Hyundai Kona Electric: A redesign of the crossover is likely in 2023. The company's marketing boss last month said it's likely that the next generation of the Kona Electric could instead be badged as a member of the Ioniq subbrand.

Jeep electric crossover: Jeep will deliver its first battery-electric model in 2023.

Kia electric midsize sedan: Kia has presented broad outlines for a family of global battery-electric vehicles. Its road map for the U.S. is likely to mostly follow corporate sibling Hyundai, which is bringing the Ioniq 6 electric midsize sedan for 2023.

Kia Niro: The subcompact crossover, which has hybrid and battery-electric versions, should get a redesign in 2023.

Lamborghini Aventador: The Aventador's eventual successor will be a plug-in hybrid model, with the hybrid augmenting its V-12 engine, and is expected to arrive in 2023. It is unclear whether the brand will keep the Aventador name — its history would suggest no — but given the challenges of the electrification push, Lamborghini could buck tradition.

Lamborghini Urus: Lamborghini's volume model will undergo a reengineering to accommodate a new plug-in hybrid powertrain in 2023, which is expected to be a variation of the hybrid V-8 powertrain from the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Lincoln Aviator: Executives this year said they would reveal the brand's first battery-electric vehicle sometime in 2022. That vehicle will be the Aviator EV, which will go on sale in 2023 and be built alongside the Ford Explorer EV and Mustang Mach-E in Cuautitlan, Mexico.

Lucid Gravity: The startup plans to launch its second vehicle, a seven-seat crossover that shares a platform and some styling elements with the Air sedan, in late 2023.

Maserati Levante: Deliveries of the mild-hybrid version of the crossover, which gets 330 hp, began in July. A battery-electric variant is possible around 2023.

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter: A battery-powered U.S.-made version of the Sprinter is headed to the market in the second half of 2023. The eSprinter will be built on Mercedes' new Electric Versatility Platform and be available in two wheelbases.

Porsche 718 Boxster: An electric version of the Boxster will be revealed in 2023 and could be based on a new electric architecture. The Boxster is also due for a redesign that year. All versions of the next-generation Boxster are expected to be electrified.

Porsche 718 Cayman: An electric version of the Cayman will be revealed in 2023 and is expected to be based on a new electric architecture.

Porsche 911: The 911 may get a plug-in hybrid variant along with a freshening in the second quarter of 2023. The hybrid is said to be inspired by the technology used in the 918 Spyder and 911 GT3 R hybrid race car.

Porsche Macan: The compact crossover, Porsche's bestselling U.S. model, will get an electric version as early as the second half of 2023. The electric Macan, to be built in Leipzig, Germany, will feature new styling and could carry different branding from its combustion engine counterpart. Like the Taycan, the electric Macan will use 800-volt technology. It will offer a longer driving range than the Taycan and will be available in multiple battery sizes globally, though only the largest version is likely to be offered in the U.S.

Ram ProMaster: The large van will get an electric variant in 2023.

Rolls-Royce Spectre: The ultraluxury brand last week said its first EV would be a coupe arriving in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Tesla compact vehicle: Musk first floated the idea of a compact vehicle, priced at less than $25,000, at Tesla's Battery Day event last year. The price point would be achieved through the company's new battery technology, which aims to cut costs. Musk, on a call with employees, reportedly said the vehicle would launch in 2023. He also suggested it might not even have a steering wheel, echoing previous comments that it would be fully autonomous, although there is no indication the technology necessary for such a move would be ready (or legal) within two years.

Tesla Roadster: Tesla fans who first plunked down thousands of dollars to reserve a next-generation Roadster when it was unveiled in 2017 will have to wait a little longer for what Musk has described as the product portfolio's "dessert." The CEO tweeted that the redesign to the company's first high-performance EV has been delayed and will not likely ship until 2023, "assuming 2022 is not mega drama."

Volkswagen ID Buzz: The retro-styled Microbus is finally due to go on sale in the U.S. in 2023, some five years after the concept was shown, but deliveries likely won't take place until late in the year and could slip into 2024. The ID Buzz is built in Hamburg, Germany, alongside smaller cargo and passenger versions for Europe. The U.S. version will have a longer wheelbase and a roomier interior.

Volvo electric large crossover: Next year, Volvo will reveal a large electric crossover similar to the XC90, the brand's top-of-the-line model. Production of the unnamed EV is expected to begin at Volvo's South Carolina factory by early 2023. The vehicle, which will be built on an all-new EV platform, will include advanced safety and automated driving technologies. The front fascia is anchored by a closed grille and new headlight styling that retains Volvo's signature "Thor's Hammer" design but sports a lighting feature that mimics an opening eye.

Volvo XC100: The new large crossover will be built on Volvo's next-generation platform and is expected to come in two configurations — a seven-seater and a six-seater with captain's chairs. The model is likely to be all-electric. Production should begin by early 2023 in South Carolina, with retail sales expected that year.