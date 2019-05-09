Dyson's electric-car plans shown in patents

Dyson Ltd.'s electric car may have a long wheelbase, an interior cabin with reclining seats and an aerodynamic design, according to patents awarded to the company.

The patents are the first glimpse of the car being built by the UK-based company known for high-tech vacuums, hair dryers and air purifiers.

In an email to staff, founder James Dyson said the patents don't reveal what our vehicle will really look like or give any specifics around what it will do, but they do "provide a glimpse of some of the inventive steps" the company is weighing.

The patents also indicate Dyson is mulling a vehicle with larger wheels to improve efficiency. Dyson's email also hinted at a car with a low center of gravity to improve handling.

The company posted a new automotive page to its website detailing its history in the automotive world and how its experience working on motors could contribute to a car.