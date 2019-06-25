A spy photographer may have captured the best image yet of the upcoming Land Rover Defender by training a camera lens on a test vehicle's instrument cluster.
Did Land Rover's new Defender break in image of instrument cluster?
Apparently an image of the vehicle will be displayed between the instrument cluster gauges of the Defender, possibly to show such things as the water depth when traversing a stream or whether a door is ajar.
Jaguar Land Rover officials say they are aware of the photo, but they won't say if the boxy vehicle depicted is an accurate representation of the 2020 Defender scheduled to be introduced this year.
