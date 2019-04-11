Chevy to reveal next-gen, midengine Corvette in July

General Motors' Chevrolet division will unwrap the next-generation Corvette, featuring a midengine layout for the first time, in July.

While the car has been photographed undergoing road tests for months, it's the first time Chevrolet has confirmed plans for the next-generation of the venerable sports car.

GM President Mark Reuss, who also heads the automaker's global product development programs, posted an image of the eighth-generation Corvette -- the C8 -- on his Facebook page late Thursday.

Chevrolet said the next-gen Corvette will be revealed on July 18, 2019.

GM, Reuss said, is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11, which entered the moon's gravity on July 18, 1969. Two days later, astronauts landed on the moon.