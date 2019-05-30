Cadillac unveils expanded V-series performance lineup

DETROIT — Cadillac is changing its strategy for its V-series subbrand to make the performance models more accessible to a wider customer audience.

Executives broadly detailed the changes Thursday night when unveiling one of two V-series models of the new 2020 CT4 and 2020 CT5 sedans, which will go on sale in early 2020. Traditionally, there has always been one V-series vehicle.

The new strategy includes different engine options on the two vehicles -- one directed for the everyday driver who wants some performance and a more traditional, track-capable model.

"There was frankly some people who were intimidated by the cars," GM President Mark Reuss said following the unveiling. "When we did a V series, they were hammers … there's some intimidation there."

The two V-series variants will include different engine options, aesthetics and performance capabilities.

Reuss said the company is not worried about diluting the V series name with a lower performance V-series model because the brand has "established" itself over the last 15 years.

The compact CT5-V will be powered by a 3.0-liter twin turbo V-6 engine rated at an estimated 355 hp and 400 lb.-ft. of torque.