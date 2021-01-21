Cadillac to take 500 reservations for Blackwing sedans

DETROIT — Cadillac will take 500 reservations for the 2022 CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing editions next month before the performance sedans hit dealerships this summer.

Following a virtual reveal Feb. 1, customers can make a $1,000 refundable deposit to reserve one of the 250 CT4-V Blackwings or 250 CT5-V Blackwings, Cadillac said in a statement Thursday.

Customers will receive a high-performance steering wheel and a commemorative serialized plate etched with a five-digit portion of the vehicle identification number. The cars will be VIN-sequenced by year, model and transmission, Cadillac said.

"Just like fine jewelry comes with engraved serial numbers, we're treating these V-Series Blackwing vehicles with the same level of exclusivity," Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer for Cadillac, said in the statement. "These are meticulously crafted products with incredible attention to detail, and we're excited for enthusiasts to start experiencing the cars for themselves."

The V-Series Blackwing models will have specially tuned chassis, vehicle control technologies and engines. A manual transmission also will be offered, Cadillac said last year. The brand plans to share more details during next month's reveal.

Customers who purchase the track-capable sedans also will be invited to a two-day Cadillac V Performance Academy driving school at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club in Pahrump, Nev.

Cadillac is reviving the Blackwing badge after discontinuing its high-performance Blackwing engine last year.

Cadillac says it now uses the Blackwing name to represent performance and craftsmanship.

The Blackwing moniker comes from the original Cadillac crest, which featured the merlette blackbird. Merlettes were prominent on the crest of Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, the founder of Detroit. The merlettes on his coat of arms had black wings but no legs or beaks.