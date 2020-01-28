Cadillac adds automated lane change to Super Cruise

DETROIT -- Cadillac is adding automated lane changing to its Super Cruise driver-assist system when it expands the technology to three more nameplates later this year.

It will be available on the 2021 CT4, CT5 and Escalade. Cadillac plans to reveal the redesigned 2021 Escalade in Los Angeles next week.

The feature allows Super Cruise to change lanes on highways within its network when requested by the driver, as long as certain conditions are met.

"This is our most extensive update we've made to Super Cruise since its debut," Mario Maiorana, Super Cruise chief engineer, said in a statement Tuesday . "We have made a number of improvements to make Super Cruise more intuitive, better performing and more accessible for our customers. In addition to the automated lane change functionality, we've made improvements to the user interface and hands-free driving dynamics."

GM's new digital vehicle platform, which refers to how all of a vehicle's electronics are interconnected, is crucial to these enhancements, the statement said. The platform provides more electrical bandwidth and data-processing power.