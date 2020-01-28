Cadillac adds automated lane change to Super Cruise

DETROIT -- Cadillac is adding automated lane changing to its Super Cruise driver-assist system when it expands the technology to three more nameplates later this year.

It will be available on the 2021 CT4, CT5 and Escalade. Cadillac plans to reveal the redesigned 2021 Escalade in Los Angeles next week.

The feature allows Super Cruise to change lanes on highways within its network when requested by the driver, as long as certain conditions are met.

"This is our most extensive update we've made to Super Cruise since its debut," Mario Maiorana, Super Cruise chief engineer, said in a statement Tuesday. "We have made a number of improvements to make Super Cruise more intuitive, better performing and more accessible for our customers. In addition to the automated lane change functionality, we've made improvements to the user interface and hands-free driving dynamics."

GM's new digital vehicle platform, which refers to how all of a vehicle's electronics are interconnected, is crucial to these enhancements, the statement said. The platform provides more electrical bandwidth and data-processing power.

How it change works

When Super Cruise is engaged and the driver activates the turn signal, the system looks for an opening in the adjacent lane. If space is available, the vehicle will merge. The driver will be required to stay engaged during the process and will see updates on the cluster.

"In order to add automated lane change and provide our customers with the same level of confidence that they currently have in Super Cruise, we made improvements to both our software and hardware," Maiorana said. "This included improving rear-facing sensors and advanced software algorithms so that the system can confidently track vehicles approaching from the rear. As a result of these improvements, we are able to ensure that Super Cruise will hold in its current lane and only change when a sufficient gap exists."

Tesla's Autopilot technology already includes automated lane changing. Last April, Tesla began offering an optional technology that allows the car to change lanes without asking the driver for permission, but many have voiced safety concerns related to the feature.

Using Super Cruise

Today, Super Cruise is only available on the CT6 sedan, which will go out of production in North America this week. The system eventually will spread throughout Cadillac's lineup.

The rollout has been slow as GM designed the technology to fit within its new digital platform.

About a third of CT6s have Super Cruise, and customers who have it use the feature about half the time when it's available. To date, GM says, more than 70,000 miles a week are driven using Super Cruise. More than 85 percent of CT6 owners said they would prefer or only consider a vehicle equipped with Super Cruise in the future, Maiorana said at a media briefing last week.

Super Cruise has been through a series of upgrades since its 2017 launch. In June, availability was expanded by 70,000 miles of compatible roads to 200,000 miles in the U.S. and Canada.

Other Super Cruise enhancements on the 2021 models include richer map information to enable automated lane change and improved functionality through turns and highway interchanges, software for better steering and speed control and improvements that make engaging the system easier for the driver.

