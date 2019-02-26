Buick preps new midsize, 3-row crossover

Buick may be adding another three-row crossover to its lineup but it’s unclear if the vehicle would be for the U.S., China or both.

Spy photographers recently caught what is believed to be the midsize crossover testing near General Motors' Milford proving grounds in suburban Detroit.

In the U.S., the unnamed vehicle would slot between the large, three-row Enclave crossover and the compact Envision. The vehicle is believed to be derived from the short wheelbase version of GM's C1 platform, which is used on the Cadillac XT5, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Blazer.

Photos of the heavily camouflaged vehicle show LED headlamps similar to the Enclave and a smooth silhouette — in line with Buick's current styling.

Buick is the only GM brand without a vehicle based on the C1 platform — the Enclave is engineered on a longer wheelbase version that's shared with the Chevrolet Traverse.

The new crossover would essentially complete Buick's U.S. light-truck portfolio while assisting dealers with sales following the discontinuation of the LaCrosse large sedan and Cascada convertible this year.

A midsize crossover also would fit nicely into Buick's lineup in China, where the largest crossover it offers is the Envision.

Buick-GMC Vice President Duncan Aldred, during a make meeting in January at the NADA Show, told dealers that a model would be added to the Buick lineup later this year. At that time, it was unclear whether he meant a new nameplate or possibly the addition of another upscale Avenir-trim model under an existing nameplate — possibly the subcompact Encore, which was developed in South Korea and is expected to be redesigned this year.

GM Authority, which identified the new crossover as a Buick, noted that GM has renewed a trademark for the Envoy name. The site has speculated that the Envoy nameplate — previously used by GMC — could transition to Buick, where each crossover model begins with "En."

With cars falling out of favor with consumers, crossovers have become a cornerstone of Buick's U.S. lineup, accounting for 84 percent of the brand's 2018 U.S. sales, up from a third in 2011. Buick's U.S. sales fell 5.6 percent to less than 207,000 in 2018.