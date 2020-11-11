BMW reloads for EV battles with iX flagship

MUNICH -- BMW is reloading and forging back onto the EV battlefield with the iX, a full-electric utility vehicle that will become the automaker's new technology flagship.

The 500-hp iX, unwrapped Wednesday, is powered by two electric motors that drive all four wheels. It is due to go on sale in Europe at the end of 2021 and in the U.S. in early 2022.

It is projected to have a driving range of more than 600 km (373 miles) in Europe's WLTP cycle and more than 300 miles according to EPA test procedures used in the U.S.

The dimensions of the iX are roughly similar to those of the BMW X5 and BMW X6.

It's the first BMW model to be based on an all-new technology toolkit conceived for purely electric mobility, the automaker said.