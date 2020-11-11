BMW reloads for EV battles with iX flagship

Staff and wire reports

The iX has a new front-end design with camera technology, radar functions and other sensors integrated into the grille.

MUNICH -- BMW is reloading and forging back onto the EV battlefield with the iX, a full-electric utility vehicle that will become the automaker's new technology flagship.

The 500-hp iX, unwrapped Wednesday, is powered by two electric motors that drive all four wheels. It is due to go on sale in Europe at the end of 2021 and in the U.S. in early 2022.

It is projected to have a driving range of more than 600 km (373 miles) in Europe's WLTP cycle and more than 300 miles according to EPA test procedures used in the U.S.

The dimensions of the iX are roughly similar to those of the BMW X5 and BMW X6.

It's the first BMW model to be based on an all-new technology toolkit conceived for purely electric mobility, the automaker said.

The iX is being launched as German automakers scramble to catch up with Tesla's EV lead.

It will go into production seven years after BMW began making the i3 hatchback.

Tables turned

At that time, Tesla was just getting the Model S off the ground, and Volkswagen was still marketing millions of illegal engines as "clean" diesels.

The tables have turned since then. Tesla has run away with EV leadership, and VW has emerged from an emissions scandal with plans to become the global leader in EV sales with models based on its MEB platform.

BMW has been less committed to battery-only models, instead introducing an array of plug-in hybrids.

The perception that BMW missed the boat with regard to EVs has been costly. Its shares are down more than 40 percent from their peak in 2015, valuing the company at about 45 billion euros ($53 billion). At $389 billion, Tesla's market capitalization is more than seven times richer.

p90405600_highres_the-first-ever-bmw-i.jpg

p90405489_highres_the-first-ever-bmw-i.jpg

p90405488_highres_the-first-ever-bmw-i.jpg

p90405487_highres_the-first-ever-bmw-i.jpg

p90405485_highres_the-first-ever-bmw-i.jpg

p90405482_highres_the-first-ever-bmw-i.jpg

p90405481_highres_the-first-ever-bmw-i.jpg

p90405604_highres_the-first-ever-bmw-i.jpg

p90405603_highres_the-first-ever-bmw-i.jpg

p90405599_highres_the-first-ever-bmw-i.jpg

p90405597_highres_the-first-ever-bmw-i.jpg

p90405595_highres_the-first-ever-bmw-i.jpg

p90405480_highres_the-first-ever-bmw-i.jpg

p90405593_highres_the-first-ever-bmw-i.jpg

p90405473_highres_the-first-ever-bmw-i.jpg

The iX, which BMW showed as the iNext concept in 2018, is expected to go on sale in Europe next year for at least 75,000 euros ($88,185), a price point that portends niche sales volume relative to the half a million vehicles Tesla expects to deliver worldwide this year.

VW is similarly aiming for more of a mass market with its lower-priced ID3 hatchback and ID4 crossover.

Bloomberg contributed to this report.

