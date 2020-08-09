BMW readies iNext for planned EV wave

3 Series: A redesigned 3 Series plug-in hybrid arrived in July. It has a more powerful four-cylinder engine and a larger battery for greater range. The 3 Series Gran Turismo has been discontinued.

The high-performance M3 is due for a redesign in the first half of 2021. The four-door M3 will be powered with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six delivering up to 480 hp.

A Competition version will offer 510 hp. The new-generation M3 will offer all-wheel drive for the first time, alongside its traditional rear-wheel drive.

The 3 Series is set to be freshened in 2023.

i3: A replacement for BMW's first battery-electric car is not planned. U.S. sales of the i3 began in 2014. The automaker sold 4,905 copies last year.

4 Series: The coupe and convertible will be redesigned — the coupe in the fall and the convertible in the first quarter of 2021. The six-cylinder engine variant receives a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. A freshen could follow in 2024.

A redesign of the four-door Gran Coupe is expected in the second half of 2021. It will get a higher roofline and roomier interior.

The two-door M4 is due for a redesign in the first half of 2021. That model will be powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six delivering up to 480 hp. A Competition version will offer 510 hp.

Z4: A redesigned Z4 arrived last year, with a new lightweight platform and updated engines. A fabric roof replaced the car's retractable hardtop. It should get a freshening in late 2022.

i4: The EV will launch in the first quarter of 2022, promising more than 300 miles of battery range. The sporty four-door coupe will be built on BMW's lightweight modular Cluster Architecture platform, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in four seconds.

5 Series: The midsize sedan gets a freshening this month that includes an updated grille design and front and rear styling, new headlights and fascia and a large center display. The six-cylinder engine variant gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

The M Series version also receives an update this month. It includes new front and rear styling and a larger 12.3-inch touch screen information display. The 2021 BMW M5 is powered by a 4.4-liter TwinPower turbocharged V-8 engine producing 600 hp.

The 5 Series PHEV receives a more powerful six-cylinder drivetrain and a beefier battery in the fall.

A full redesign of the 5 Series is expected in late 2023.

6 Series: The 6 Series GT and Gran Coupe ended production in 2019 and have been discontinued in the U.S.

7 Series: The large luxury sedan received a freshening and powertrain improvements last year and will be redesigned in the second half of 2022. The next-generation 7 Series will continue to be based on the Cluster Architecture platform and offer Level 3 autonomous

driving technology. The car will be available with different drive technologies: a gas engine with 48-volt technolo-

gy, as an electrified plug-in hybrid and for the first time as a battery-electric model.

8 Series: BMW broadened its flagship model range with the 8 Series Gran Coupe last year. The rwd 840i Gran Coupe and awd 840i xDrive variants are powered by BMW's turbo 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine.

A new M8 Gran Coupe arrived in January. The Gran Coupe rides on a chassis and body that is 9.1 inches longer, 1.4 inches wider, 2.3 inches taller and with a 7.9-inch larger wheelbase over the M8 Coupe. The performance sedan is powered by a 4.4-liter turbo V-8 that delivers 600 hp.

i8: BMW ended the plug-in hybrid sports car's production run in June after seven years.

iNext: The new X5-sized battery-electric crossover will arrive in late 2021. It will feature BMW's fifth-generation battery design and be built on the Cluster Architecture platform. The base version iNext will be powered by a 63-kWh battery pack and deliver 335 hp and 285 miles of range. The iNext will launch with Level 3 semiautonomous driving capabilities.

X1: The small crossover is slated for a redesign in the fourth quarter of 2022. It will remain on the current front-wheel-drive platform.

X2: BMW has positioned the X2 as a sportier alternative to the X1. The X2 is shorter and lower than the X1 and has different exterior styling. A freshening is expected in the third quarter of 2021.

X3: BMW electrified its bestselling model in the U.S. this year. The X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid crossover combines a 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and a 12-kWh battery pack to deliver an electric-only range of about 20 miles. The all-wheel-drive crossover delivers 292 hp and can go from 0 to 62 mph in 6.1 seconds.

An X3 M variant also launched this year, powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo six-cylinder that can deliver 473 hp. A Competition version dials it up to 503 hp.

The X3 is due for a freshening in late 2021, followed by a redesign in 2024.

iX3: BMW put off plans to bring its first electric crossover to the U.S. next year. In late January, BMW informed dealers of its decision, citing concerns about inadequate range and the lack of all-wheel drive.

X4: The compact crossover got a makeover last summer. In addition to receiving new engines, the second-generation X4 is lighter and roomier. It is due for a freshening in the third quarter of 2022.