BMW expands 8 series lineup with gran coupe

BMW is broadening its flagship model range with the launch of an 8 series Gran Coupe. The 2020 8-series Gran Coupe will go on sale in September and start at $85,895, including shipping.

The four-door, five-seater -- a first for the 8 series -- is a nod to changing consumer tastes and opens the 8 series lineup to a larger market than a two-door offering would.

Old-school coupes have lost favor in the market as buyers have moved to more practical 4-door models, said Sam Fiorani, vice president with AutoForecast Solutions.

"Today's four door coupes give buyers the sporty image and performance they want with a usable backseat that is traditionally lacking in these flagship models," Fiorani said.

The addition of the Gran Coupe body style will expand the 8-series' reach into territory occupied almost solely by the Porsche Panamera, he said.

It is also expected to go head-to-head with the Mercedes-Benz CLS and Audi A7.

The 8 series Gran Coupe rear-wheel drive (840i) and all-wheel drive (840 i xDrive) variants are powered by BMW's TwinPower Turbo 3.0 liter inline six-cylinder engine. It weighs 13 pounds less than its predecessor, produces 335 hp and can propel the vehicle from 0-to-60 miles in just under 5 seconds.

The M850i xDrive performance variant is equipped with a TwinPower Turbo 4.4 liter, V-8 turbo engine that delivers 523 hp and can sprint from 0-to-60 mph in 3.7 seconds. A new aluminum alloy provides a stronger engine block, BMW said.

Both engines feature an updated eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.