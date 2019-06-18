BMW expands 8 series lineup with gran coupe

BMW is broadening its flagship model range with the launch of an 8 series Gran Coupe. The 2020 8-series Gran Coupe will go on sale in September and start at $85,895, including shipping.

The four-door, five-seater -- a first for the 8 series -- is a nod to changing consumer tastes and opens the 8 series lineup to a larger market than a two-door offering would.

Old-school coupes have lost favor in the market as buyers have moved to more practical 4-door models, said Sam Fiorani, vice president with AutoForecast Solutions.

"Today's four door coupes give buyers the sporty image and performance they want with a usable backseat that is traditionally lacking in these flagship models," Fiorani said.

The addition of the Gran Coupe body style will expand the 8-series' reach into territory occupied almost solely by the Porsche Panamera, he said.

It is also expected to go head-to-head with the Mercedes-Benz CLS and Audi A7.

The 8 series Gran Coupe rear-wheel drive (840i) and all-wheel drive (840 i xDrive) variants are powered by BMW's TwinPower Turbo 3.0 liter inline six-cylinder engine. It weighs 13 pounds less than its predecessor, produces 335 hp and can propel the vehicle from 0-to-60 miles in just under 5 seconds.

The M850i xDrive performance variant is equipped with a TwinPower Turbo 4.4 liter, V-8 turbo engine that delivers 523 hp and can sprint from 0-to-60 mph in 3.7 seconds. A new aluminum alloy provides a stronger engine block, BMW said.

Both engines feature an updated eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.

Photo
Big is better

The Gran Coupe is 9.0 inches longer, 1.2 inches wider and 2.2 inches taller than the 8 series Coupe, and feature a wheelbase that is 7.9 inches longer.

With a rear track of 65.8 inches (1.2 inches wider than the 8 Series Coupe) the Gran Coupe stands on the widest rear track of any BMW. In fact, the assembly line at the Dingolfing, Germany plant where the car is produced, had to be modified to accommodate the new, wider platform.

In addition to the larger proportions, the exterior design allows for a roomier interior.

The Gran Coupe windshield features less rake than in the Coupe to allow the roofline to raise to a higher point above the front seats, providing increased headroom. Rear legroom in the Grand Coup increases by 7.1 inches, while rear headroom expands by 3.4 inches.

The 8 series Gran Coupe also relies on lightweight materials to keep wight down and improve handling.

Aluminum construction is used for the doors, hood, roof, front bulkhead, engine subframe and rear bumper support. The trunk lid is made from dent-resistant plastic while the cabin dashboard support is made from magnesium and parts of the center driveline tunnel are made from carbon-fiber reinforced plastic. The M850i xDrive offers an optional carbon fiber roof which replaces the glass moonroof and lowers the weight and center of gravity.

Photo
Smart tech

The 2020 8-series Gran Coupes feature an array of sensors and technologies that take the drudgery out of driving.

The optional Driving Assistance Professional package includes a semi-automated driving system that allows for hands-free and pedal-free driving on limited-access highways and at speeds slower than 40 mph.

The Steptronic Sport transmission's controller networks with the vehicle's navigation system, enabling it to take the planned route into account. Navigation data is used to downshift early, for example, when approaching an intersection to use engine braking to slow the car down. The intelligent controller is also able to avoid unnecessary gear shifts between two corners that follow in quick succession, making it possible to drive through at a quicker pace.

