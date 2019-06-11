Bentley Flying Spur grows, adds tech to rival Mercedes AMG S class, Maybach

Bentley's third-generation Flying Spur is powered by a 6.0-liter turbocharged W-12 engine, with 626 hp and 664 pound-feet of torque.

Bentley's third-generation Flying Spur sedan will grow in size and will feature additional safety technology as the British ultraluxury brand looks to square up better with Mercedes-Benz's retooled AMG S-class and Maybach lineup.

The 2020 Flying Spur follows the redesign of the Continental GT coupe and convertible, to which the sedan is closely related.

The sedan has been engineered on the same Porsche-developed MSB platform as the Continental GT, with a more athletic and sporty appearance. The wheelbase has been extended 5 inches to 126 inches over the second-generation sedan.

The Flying Spur is equipped with one set of headlights that are larger, while the outward pair become smaller, supplemental units, mirroring what Bentley first did with the Continental GT. Another notable exterior change is the available Flying B hood ornament, which can be raised or lowered into the hood electronically.

It retains wraparound, rectangular taillights though the name Bentley is now spelled on the rear decklid under the badge.

The sedan is powered by a 6.0-liter turbocharged W-12 engine, with 626 hp and 664 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

Orders open in the fall

Instead of permanent all-wheel drive found on the previous generation, the redesigned Flying Spur gets a clutched system that sends power to the rear axle and, when needed depending on road conditions and wheel slip, will send power to the front axle for active awd.

The sedan also receives electronic all-wheel steering with the redesign. At low speed, the system steers the rear wheels in the opposite direction from the front wheels. The feature "has the effect of shortening the wheelbase, reducing the turning circle, increasing agility and making parking noticeably easier," Bentley said.

Standard safety equipment includes the automaker's Traffic Assist, City Assist and blind spot warning.

Inside, Bentley's three-way rotating dashboard display is now available. As the name implies, the display sits in the center of the dashboard and can rotate at the touch of a button between a 12.3-inch high-resolution touch screen, a trio of analog gauges embedded into the wood veneers or nothing at all.

There are new seats and, in what Bentley says is a first, 3D diamond quilted leather door inserts. The inserts were inspired by Bentley's EXP 10 Speed 6 concept.

Customers can also opt for a panoramic sunroof that runs the full length of the roof.

Bentley says orders for Flying Spurs will open in the fall with deliveries beginning in early 2020. Pricing was not released but will be announced closer to Monterey Car Week in August, where the Flying Spur is to make its North American debut.

The current-generation Flying Spur with a W-12 starts at $229,825, including shipping and gas guzzler tax.

Repositioning

Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark, speaking with Automotive News Europe in March at the Geneva auto show, said the automaker is positioning the latest Flying Spur above the outgoing model to create more differentiation with the AMG and Maybach versions of the Mercedes-Benz S class. The current generation Flying Spur has lost out to Mercedes in particular, he said.

The Mercedes-Maybach S 560 4Matic starts at $170,750 while the more powerful Mercedes-Maybach S 650 with a 6.0-liter V-12 starts at $199,900. The Mercedes-AMG S 65 starts at $232,550. Those prices do not include shipping.

Hallmark said Bentley also wants to get a lot more volume at the 200,000-pound price point.

"We've positioned it so you get a lot more for your money," Hallmark said.

The biggest market for the Flying Spur is the United States, followed by China, continental Europe and then the U.K., Hallmark said.

