Bentley Flying Spur grows, adds tech to rival Mercedes AMG S class, Maybach

Bentley's third-generation Flying Spur sedan will grow in size and will feature additional safety technology as the British ultraluxury brand looks to square up better with Mercedes-Benz's retooled AMG S-class and Maybach lineup.

The 2020 Flying Spur follows the redesign of the Continental GT coupe and convertible, to which the sedan is closely related.

The sedan has been engineered on the same Porsche-developed MSB platform as the Continental GT, with a more athletic and sporty appearance. The wheelbase has been extended 5 inches to 126 inches over the second-generation sedan.

The Flying Spur is equipped with one set of headlights that are larger, while the outward pair become smaller, supplemental units, mirroring what Bentley first did with the Continental GT. Another notable exterior change is the available Flying B hood ornament, which can be raised or lowered into the hood electronically.

It retains wraparound, rectangular taillights though the name Bentley is now spelled on the rear decklid under the badge.

The sedan is powered by a 6.0-liter turbocharged W-12 engine, with 626 hp and 664 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.