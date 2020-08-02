Acura hits accelerator on brand renewal

Editor’s note: This story is part of the annual Automotive News “Future Product Pipeline” series.

Acura's return to its performance roots accelerated this year with the debut of a redesigned TLX midsize sports sedan on a new platform with an optional turbocharged six-cylinder engine.

But there is much more to come, and it will happen fast.

The brand's MDX three-row crossover is up next for a full redesign, although the planned reveal this summer has been pushed back to the fall most likely. And next year, Acura will show a new compact sedan that's likely to drop the ILX name.

The quick succession of completely redesigned vehicles, starting with the revival of the NSX supercar in 2015 and the reengineered RDX crossover in 2018, will greatly help Acura further separate its identity from its mass-market sibling brand Honda.

The NSX, which starts at just over $160,000, has already been freshened and is on a longer lifecycle than the mainstream Acuras. The core four vehicles, however, are expected to get Type S performance versions in coming years, along with steady tech updates.