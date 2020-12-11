2021 F-150 hybrid rated 25 mpg combined, topping gas-powered pickups

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co.'s 2021 F-150 hybrid won't claim the overall pickup mileage crown, but it will beat out all gas-powered rivals, according to EPA estimates.

The redesigned truck's 3.5-liter V-6 PowerBoost hybrid variant with two-wheel drive will get 25 mpg combined, 25 mpg city and 26 mpg highway, Ford said Friday, best in class among light-duty pickups with gasoline engines.

It still trails diesel variants such as the Chevrolet Silverado (27 mpg combined) and Ram 1500 (26 mpg combined), according to estimates.

The four-wheel-drive hybrid F-150 will get 24 mpg combined, as well as 24 mpg city and highway.

The redesigned F-150, including the hybrid model, is on sale now.

The 2wd hybrid delivers 430 hp and 570 pound-feet of torque, Ford says. It is rated at a maximum 12,700 pounds of conventional towing — with a trailer tow package — and a maximum payload of 2,120 pounds.

"Our team spent months living with and observing truck customers at their homes, on job sites and on the weekends," Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief product platform and operations officer, said in a statement. "Using electrification, we realized we could now give customers something they had long wanted but didn't think was possible — tremendous power, great fuel economy and all-new capabilities to make their F-150 even more productive."

The vehicle's next most fuel-efficient engine, the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V-6 diesel, 4wd variant, will get an estimated 23 mpg combined, Ford said, including 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway. The 2.7-liter V-6 2wd variant gets an estimated 22 mpg combined, including 20 mpg city and 26 mpg highway, unchanged from last year's model.