The 2020 Lexus RX350 and RX450hL are here, with touchscreens

DETROIT -- Lexus has refreshed its best-selling RX crossover for 2020, and dealerships should be taking delivery within the next few weeks. The engines are the same: either a 3.5-liter V6 making 295 hp or a 3.5-liter V6 with electric motors spitting out a total of 308 hp.

But the base RX350 now comes with an eight-speed automatic as opposed to the old six-speed.

Starting with the sheetmetal, Lexus made some changes to the front and rear fascias. The front gets a new grille, new bumper, new headlights and new fog lights. The spindle grille surround on the F-Sport is now black chrome instead of standard chrome. Those black chrome accents extend to the rear on the F-Sport as well, where another, less pronounced, spindle shape makes its home. There are new wheel choices, too: Upgraded models, F-Sport or hybrid, get 20-inchers; lower models wear 18s.

The interior gets a bunch of changes, too, including a few fresh colors, six USB ports and an available panoramic roof. The big deal is that Lexus’ main infotainment screen is now a touchscreen. That means if you don’t want to use the little touchpad/trackpad/mouse thing in the center console to control the infotainment, you don’t have to. Lexus said that most of these changes came after talking with customers, which makes sense, because the trackpad can be maddening, especially at speed.

Paddle shifters are now standard across the range; premium packages now get NuLuxe (synthetic leather) trim; and there’s a new matte walnut option, as well. Lexus Safety System-Plus 2.0 is now standard with pedestrian and bicyclist detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing and road sign assist, and intelligent high beams.

There are now two versions of the RX F-Sport that diverge just a little bit. The base F-Sport Package comes with exclusive bumper styling (different grille, black chrome surround), single stage performance dampers and specially tuned vehicle dynamics. The F-Sport Performance Package adds adaptive dampers, a sport-plus driving mode, sport-tuned electronic power steering and an air intake with sound generator.

The 2020 Lexus RX350 F-Sport will start at $50,350 for front-wheel drive, $51,750 for all-wheel drive. The 2020 RX450hL comes in at $50,460; the upgraded Luxury trim is $56,460.

The vehicles are produced at Toyota's assembly operations in Cambridge, Ontario, in Canada.

