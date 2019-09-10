Vision EQS previews Mercedes' electric, self-driving vision

FRANKFURT -- Mercedes is reaching deep in its engineering toolbox to showcase a concept of what a zero-emissions, self-driving luxury sedan could look like in the not-too-distant future.

The Vision EQS, introduced Tuesday at the Frankfurt auto show, is based on a brand new, scalable EV architecture internally called EVA2 that is fully versatile in wheelbase and track width to accommodate various vehicle concepts in varying sizes and shapes. It is expected to rival the Tesla Model S and to a lesser extent Porsche's new Taycan.

Propelled by an electric motor on each axle that together produce 350 kilowatts of output and an enormous 560 pounds feet of torque, the vehicle accelerates to 62 mph from a standstill in less than 4.5 seconds.

Mercedes' own battery subsidiary, Accumotive, supplies the 100-kwh pack. The powerplant is large enough to deliver up to 435 miles of range on one charge under Europe's new, more demanding WLTP test cycle.

The concept can utilize the most powerful DC fast charging stations around, replenishing the battery at a rate of 350 kilowatts that takes less than 20 minutes.

The Vision EQS is also capable of "Level 3" conditional autonomy for highway driving and can be upgraded to full autonomy because of a modular sensor set.