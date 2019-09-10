Vision EQS previews Mercedes' electric, self-driving vision

Mercedes-Benz

FRANKFURT -- Mercedes is reaching deep in its engineering toolbox to showcase a concept of what a zero-emissions, self-driving luxury sedan could look like in the not-too-distant future.

The Vision EQS, introduced Tuesday at the Frankfurt auto show, is based on a brand new, scalable EV architecture internally called EVA2 that is fully versatile in wheelbase and track width to accommodate various vehicle concepts in varying sizes and shapes. It is expected to rival the Tesla Model S and to a lesser extent Porsche's new Taycan.

Propelled by an electric motor on each axle that together produce 350 kilowatts of output and an enormous 560 pounds feet of torque, the vehicle accelerates to 62 mph from a standstill in less than 4.5 seconds.

Mercedes' own battery subsidiary, Accumotive, supplies the 100-kwh pack. The powerplant is large enough to deliver up to 435 miles of range on one charge under Europe's new, more demanding WLTP test cycle.

The concept can utilize the most powerful DC fast charging stations around, replenishing the battery at a rate of 350 kilowatts that takes less than 20 minutes.

The Vision EQS is also capable of "Level 3" conditional autonomy for highway driving and can be upgraded to full autonomy because of a modular sensor set.

The first thing one notices about the design it is the decision to split the vehicle into a top and bottom half -- set apart by a two-tone color scheme.

A crescent-shaped greenhouse highlighted in black stretches over the vehicle, giving inspiration to what designers are calling its "one bow" proportions.

The distinct lack of any defining style lines as well as the silvery sheen of the sculpted underbody gives the concept a fluid design.

The grill utilizes 940 individual LEDs controlled by 188 separate circuit boards to give the front a three-dimensional effect. For headlights, the Vision EQS features two lens modules on each side that can be rotated at well over 2,000 revolutions per minute to create a holographic look Daimler is calling "Digital Light."

Each one of the 500 high-performance LEDs, measuring less than one millimeter in length, is actuated individually and can rotate at three different levels to produce a floating 3D impression, the automaker said.

The Vision EQS also lacks traditional rear lights, instead utilizing a "light belt" that wraps around the vehicle and is comprised of miniature Mercedes stars in the back for directional signaling.

According to the automaker, luxury yachts served as the inspiration for the light colors and interior materials.

The dashboard, center console and armrests combine into one flowing element that gives a clue into the future styling of Mercedes luxury saloons.

The production-version EQS is expected to be built at Daimler's Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, its first carbon neutral production plant in Germany.

Urvaksh Karkaria contributed to this report.

PHOTO GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept

mercedes-benz-vision-eqs-side-driver-12.jpg

mercedes-benz-vision-eqs-rear-quarter-still-02.jpg

mercedes-benz-vision-eqs-side-driver-11.jpg

mercedes-benz-vision-eqs-side-driver-10.jpg

mercedes-benz-vision-eqs-top-down-01.jpg

mercedes-benz-vision-eqs-headlights-still-07.jpg

mercedes-benz-vision-eqs-rear-tailights-still-04.jpg

mercedes-benz-vision-eqs-interior-through-window-09.jpg

mercedes-benz-vision-eqs-side-still-08.jpg

mercedes-benz-vision-eqs-front-full-lights-still-06.jpg

mercedes-benz-vision-eqs-front-passenger-still-03.jpg

mercedes-benz-vision-eqs-front-night-lights-still-04.jpg

