Renault CEO: FCA talks are 'in the past'

FRANKFURT -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' merger offer for Renault was "in the past" and the two parties have not resumed discussions, the French automaker's CEO, Thierry Bollore said.

"We are not talking to each other, this is the past, the offer was on the table, it's no longer on the table," Bollore said at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday, adding that it was a matter of regret.

Bollore said he was sure FCA also regretted not gaining access to Renault-Nissan's common module family of architectures that is planned to underpin 70 percent of the alliance’s vehicles by 2020.

In June, FCA withdrew a $35 billion merger offer for Renault after the French company's board failed to reach a decision on the offer.

Bollore said that Renault's main priority "was to help Nissan become more healthy."

Renault alliance partner Nissan has said it will cut about 12,500 jobs worldwide in an effort to revive falling profits and is searching for its third CEO in as many years.