Mercedes' vision of ‘sustainable modern luxury'

Mercedes-Benz is introducing an electric luxury sedan concept at the Frankfurt auto show this week and, based on several sketches and renderings, it hints at what might be the EQS, a flagship four-door EV. The heavily curved silhouette is reminiscent of the Concept IAA fastback that Mercedes introduced four years ago in Frankfurt. Mercedes calls it the "future of sustainable modern luxury." Autocar reported that the EQS is expected to be powered by a battery with around 90 kWh of capacity, a range of up to 311 miles and deliver over 400 hp to two axles via a pair of electric motors. For more coverage of the Frankfurt show, go to autonews.com/frankfurt.