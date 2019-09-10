Land Rover Defender returns to U.S. priced from $50,925

FRANKFURT -- Land Rover has transformed the Defender off-roader into a more luxurious, roomier and high-tech vehicle but for a price substantially above the long-running model it replaces.

The second-generation Defender debuted Tuesday at the Frankfurt auto show ahead of a market launch next year. Sales will start with the 110 five-door model with five, six or seven seats at the beginning of next year and continuing in the second half of 2020 with the three-door, short-wheelbase version with five or six seats and badged 90. A van version of the 90 will also be launched next year.

The Defender lineup will be completed in 2021 by a longer 130 version of the 110 with a choice of seven or eight seats.

Final pricing has not been announced for all models. But Land Rover said Tuesday U.S. prices for the Defender 110 will start at $50,925 including shipping. Overall, prices will top out at around $80,000.

Land Rover has included plenty of design cues from the original Defender, which launched the brand and ran with minimal updates for 67 years, during which around 2 million were built.

Despite switching from a ladder-frame chassis to a unibody platform based on one used by the Discovery large SUV, the Defender retains the same boxy proportions.

Land Rover believes owners will use the re-engineered Defender for similar off-road adventures as the original utility vehicle, so it comes with a spare wheel mounted on the rear while inside the special rubberized flooring can be cleaned with a mop. Like the original, it comes with a side-hinged door to access the cargo area, and is available with a "jump seat" -- a third seat between the driver and passenger seats that doubles up as storage.

A folding fabric roof will be available on the 110 to enable a "safari experience" while optional extras include an expedition roof-rack with access ladder, roof-tent and a waterproof storage box mounted on the side of the vehicle.

"We've embraced Defender's stunning capability and minimalistic, functional interior to reinvent the icon for the 21st century," Nick Rogers, head of engineering, said in a statement.

At launch in the U.S. next spring, the new Defender 90 First Edition will be powered by Jaguar Land Rover's 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder Ingenium engine, a powertrain that also includes a hybrid system. Total horsepower is 395. A 296-hp turbo four-cylinder engine will also be available. No diesel engine will be available at launch. A plug-in hybrid model will join the lineup after its launch, JLR said.

The new model will be built at Jaguar Land Rover's new plant in Nitra, Slovakia, alongside the Discovery. It is underpinned by an adapted version of the Discovery's aluminum D7u platform, called D7x. Land Rover said the changes to the platform are so great the body-in-white is built on a separate line from the Discovery.

Considerably bigger

The new Defender is considerably longer and wider than the previous-generation model, which was originally born as an agricultural vehicle in 1948.

The Defender's 90, 110 and 130 naming system -- which originally referred to the wheelbase length in inches -- carries over despite longer wheelbases.

The three-door Defender 90 is closer to the length of the previous-generation five-door 110 model. The new model's wheelbase is 101.9 inches, and it is 180.4 inches (including the spare tire on the tailgate) long, 78.6 inches wide and 77.5 inches high.

The five-door Defender 110 now has a wheelbase of 119 inches and is 197.6 inches in length The as-yet unconfirmed Defender 130 is expected to measure 208.6 inches long with the spare tire. Previously, the Defender 130 was sold only as a double-cab pickup. No pickup version of the Defender has been discussed.

Fuel economy figures for U.S. models have not been announced.

True off-roader

Land Rover said it tried to incorporate as much of the enjoyment customers felt driving the old vehicle into its replacement.

"The old Defender was fun to drive, but flawed. New Defender is fun, but without the flaws," Mike Cross, JLR's head of vehicle dynamics, said in a statement.

The result is a vehicle that will leave you "refreshed" after a long drive but still wade through water up to 35.4 inches deep and tow 7,716 pounds, Cross said.

Drivers can configure individual off-road vehicle settings via the touch screen, including locking the center differential to improve off-road grip. The utility features camera-based technology that shows the area usually hidden by the engine hood, directly ahead of the front wheels, on the central touch screen.

The Defender 90 was described in a leaked marketing presentation as the "halo" model that remains closest to the Defender's original iconic boxy shape. It will be aimed at customers who are "young, affluent, fun-seeking and individual."

The 110 is the "definitive Defender" aimed at adventurers, couples and self-employed people. The range-topping "Premium Explorer" 130 will be pitched at families with an "active lifestyle."

Not so boxy

The Defender's exterior design, while still boxy, has been subtly altered to improve design and aerodynamics.

The grille remains almost vertical but the windshield is more raked than in the original model.

The front of the SUV is described by the brand as "tough but approachable" using geometric forms and the latest headlight technology.

"This is our vision of a modern Defender," Gerry McGovern, Land Rover's head of design, said in a statement. "The clean body side contrasts dramatically against the sheer verticality of its front and particularly its rear to create a reassuringly purposeful stance."

A key design feature of the new Defender 90 is the "floating pillar," a square piece of plastic painted in the body color to cover most of the rear passenger side windows. The floating pillar comes as an option and was added to make the new three-door look boxier, Land Rover said. The floating pillar is standard on the Defender 110.

The Defender is far more upscale and high-tech inside, despite nods to the original vehicle. The utilitarian nature of the Defender is demonstrated by the exposed beam that runs across the width of the cabin and features grab handles to allow passengers to steady themselves while off-road driving.

The model introduces a new Pivi Pro infotainment system touch screen that JLR says addresses a weakness of its previous systems by being more intuitive and user-friendly, requiring fewer inputs to perform frequently used tasks.

The Defender takes over-the-air software updates to a new level for the company, with 14 individual modules capable of receiving updates remotely.

Defender changes
At first glance the redesigned 2020 Land Defender looks nothing like the legendary boxy original, a vehicle that kept the same basic shape for its entire 1948-2016 production run. But a closer look shows Land Rover design chief Gerry McGovern and his team paid homage to the original model by updating several of that vehicle's classic design cues.

Here's where the new Defender's styling lineage traces back to the original:
Land Rover Defender upper roof line
Upper roof line above the side-opening tailgate. The same basic roof design ties the C-Pillars together.

 

Land Rover Defender Alpine windows
The Alpine windows on the rear section of the roof are the same shape and in about the same location

 

Land Rover Defender spare tire
The flat edges of the rear fenders and the tailgate-mounted spare tire.

 

Land Rover Defender beltline
The beltline (the area just below the side window glass) that extends from the rear of the vehicle through to the tops of the front fenders

 

Land Rover Defender door handle positioning
The angle of the front door windows, fender flares, white or black roof treatment, and placement of the door and tailgate handles and fuel filler.

 

How the 2020 Defender is different from the classic versions:
Land Rover Defender door hinges
Exposed door and tailgate hinges have been eliminated.

 

Land Rover Defender sliding windows
Rear side windows do not slide open.

 

Land Rover Defender taillights
The taillights have been changed from round protruding units to flat integrated square LED assemblies.

 

Land Rover Defender doors
Doors are longer, making it easier to get in and out.

 

Land Rover Defender headlights
Enclosed headlights

 

More personalities

To reach a broader customer base, the new Defender will have different personalization lines.

These will include:

  • Country Pack with wheel arch protection, "classic" mudflaps and a portable rinse system for washing items such as muddy bikes.
  • Explorer Pack, for more extreme off-roading. This features a raised air intake, roof-rack, a side-mounted storage pod and matte-black decals on the hood.
  • Urban Pack for cities and the suburbs, including a spare wheel cover, and the option of 22-inch wheels. It is expected that this option will be popular on the three-door 90 model.

The packs are expected to win back business lost to vehicle modifiers who offer many options for Land Rover vehicles, particularly the last-generation Defender.

Customers can also buy an optional "satin" wrap to protect the paint work and vary color options.

Truly global

Besides Europe, the new Defender will be offered in the U.S. and China, two regions where the previous generation was not officially distributed.

The U.S. is Jaguar Land Rover's largest market. JLR's U.S. sales rose 8.1 percent to 139,800 vehicles in its fiscal year that ended March 31, according to company data. Jaguar Land Rover's U.S. marketing chief, Kim McCullough, would not say how many units the company expects to sell in the U.S.

PHOTO GALLERY: 2020 Land Rover Defender
