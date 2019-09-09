Land Rover Defender photos, details leak ahead of formal debut

Images and some details of Land Rover's 2020 Defender have leaked before the vehicle's official debut, scheduled for early Tuesday at the Frankfurt auto show.

A South African publication, Land Rover Adventures, published the photos and product information.

The images were widely seen late Sunday on Facebook, and then, by early Monday, several other outlets also ran stories and photos of the 2020 Defender. Here is a link to the story.

The publication is reporting the return of the Defender with two models, initially, a 90 three-door model and a 110 five-door model.

