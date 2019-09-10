Land Rover dealers at long last get their Defender

Despite its off-road cred, the new Defender differs significantly in styling from the iconic boxy original Land Rover Series 1. That stubby aluminum body-on-frame Jeep-like soft-top SUV launched the brand in 1948 and ran with minimal styling changes. It took on the Defender name in 1991 and ended production in 2016 after some 2 million were built.

Spy photos and an undisguised 2020 Defender photographed on the set of the next James Bond movie provoked much Internet griping from Defender fans who were hoping the new model would be a retro-styled rehash of the original Defender, much like what Mercedes-Benz did last year with the new-generation G-class wagon, which apart from the lights and a few details, looks much as it did 20 years ago.

Kim McCullough, Jaguar Land Rover's North American marketing vice president — owner of a classic 1956 Land Rover Series 1 — agrees that the new styling might initially be jarring to Land Rover Defender aficionados.

"Clearly, there will be a wide variety of opinions out there. Whenever you bring out a successor to a beloved product that is an icon, you are going to have people who love it and people who prefer the older ones. And that's OK," McCullough told Automotive News.

Unlike other nameplates in production for decades, such as the Chevrolet Suburban, Porsche 911, Toyota Land Cruiser, Chevrolet Corvette and Ford Mustang, Defender's design never really evolved. That's due mostly to corporate turmoil — Land Rover has been through at least five owners since its founding — and strong global demand for the original.

"One of the designers brought up that fact that because Defender didn't change for so many years, this will feel like an abrupt change," McCullough said. "But think about what a 1970s Porsche 911 looks like and all the generations that have followed. It has kind of grown up over time. Now, it's the same thing with Defender. Once people get to see it without camouflage and get in it and drive it, elements of it will resonate even if they are fans of the older Defender."

Some of the optional packages and accessories will give the new Defender's appearance more of a heritage look.

"There's a package that is dead on to the original model," said Vine. "That's so important when you think about what Mercedes does with their G-Wagen and how well Jeep does. Customers invest a lot of money trying to make their vehicles look unique."