Hyundai 45 concept uses retro styling to preview tech future

FRANKFURT -- Hyundai's 45 concept previews the brand's future design plans for electric and autonomous driving.

The concept integrates the body and chassis together in a monocoque coupe form. It has aerodynamic and lightweight design details from airplanes of the 1920s.

The concept was unveiled at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday. Its name refers to the 45-degree angles at the front and rear of the car. These form a diamond-shaped silhouette that will be instrumental in the future design of Hyundai EVs, said SangYup Lee, Hyundai's design chief.

The concept is also an homage to the 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept, drawing on the clean lines and minimalist structure of the original concept, while incorporating the evolution of the brand's so-called Sensuous Sportiness design language, Hyundai said.

Additionally, its fastback profile and the width emphasize the stability and dynamism of the model, Hyundai said.

The cabin's lack of a B-pillar and its continuation through to the C-pillar gives the concept a sense of motion through its form, even when it is stationery, Hyundai said.

The 45 has several details highlighting its EV technology, including a special indicator showing the vehicle's battery capability and active LED lights that tell drivers how much range they have, even before they get in the car.

The concept uses 800-volt battery technology from Hyundai, which enables faster charging.

Inside, Hyundai's design team has moved beyond simply driving to focus on the vehicle's evolution into a living space for future motorists, Hyundai says.

Inspired by furniture designs, the minimalist cabin is fitted with an inviting fusion of wood, fabric and leather, creating a warm atmosphere that the automaker says is both relaxing and spacious.

With an emphasis on a communal environment, the concept has lounge-style rear seats and front seats that can rotate to face rear passengers, together with a carpeted floor.

Batteries are stowed throughout the vehicle's floor in a so-called "skateboard" pattern, maximizing interior space.

The concept also has a futuristic infotainment system that allows front-seat passengers to interact with it via a projection-beam interface. This replaces a single central touchscreen with a series of displays and functions integrated into the dashboard itself.