Frankfurt hits und misses

At the Frankfurt auto show's press days last week, one abacus was required to tally the plethora of new battery-electric concepts and production cars, and another was needed to count the vacant exhibit halls and missing brands from what was once one of the world's largest auto shows.

Still, Staff Reporter Larry P. Vellequette traversed hither and yon across the still mile-long exhibit space to see the sights at the biennial show.

He came away with a few overriding themes: Beautiful design is powertrain-agnostic; concept electric vehicles are always way more roomy than they end up in production; and lighting is the new chrome, because it, too, can be overused.

Here's a collection of the 2019 Frankfurt auto show's hits und misses: