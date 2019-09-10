Ford says electrified vehicles will be majority of European sales by end of 2022

Ford Motor Co. said on Tuesday it’s launching eight electrified vehicles in Europe this year and that it expects the majority of its European passenger sales will be either a type of hybrid or fully electric by the end of 2022.

This year’s launches include hybrid versions of the Kuga and Puma CUVs and the Mondeo wagon. An all-electric, Mustang-inspired SUV launches next year with a targeted driving range of more than 370 miles, Ford said. Ford is highlighting its electrified vehicles at the Frankfurt auto show.

The automaker says it plans nine electrified vehicles in Europe by 2024 in addition to the eight launched this year, and expects its electrified passenger vehicles to surpass sales of gasoline and diesel models by 2022 in Europe. Earlier this year the company committed that every new Ford passenger vehicle nameplate in Europe will include an electrified option.

Ford also said on Tuesday it would partner with six leading energy suppliers across Europe to provide home charging wall box installation services and green energy tariffs for its electric car owners. The company will also introduce a smartphone app that will let its users and operators locate, navigate to and pay for charging.

The automaker, like its rivals, has been facing stagnant demand and rising costs as it invests billions of dollars in electric, hybrid and autonomous vehicles in efforts to boost sales.

In a bid to slash development and manufacturing costs, Ford tied up with Volkswagen Group in July to jointly develop electric and self-driving vehicles. VW agreed to invest $2.6 billion into Ford's Argo AI self-driving unit, but estimated it could realize up to $20 billion in revenue by sharing its MEB electric vehicle architecture with Ford in Europe.

Ford had said it expects to build more than 600,000 electric vehicles in Europe over six years, sourcing components and the vehicle underpinnings from VW, helping both to cut costs.

The cooperation with VW on electric vehicles in Europe is part of Ford's previously disclosed $11.5 billion EV investment worldwide.

Ford has been restructuring in Europe, and said in June it would cut 12,000 jobs, close five plants and cut shifts at other factories in Europe by the end of 2020, in an effort to return the region to profitability.



Automotive News contributed to this report.