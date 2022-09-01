Research: Efforts to stop right to repair futile

To find out, Ducker Carlisle conducted a consumer sentiment survey of 2,147 vehicle owners. The firm did message testing, giving a third of those surveyed the "pro-right-to-repair" definition used by those championing various state bills. Another third was supplied the "anti-right-to-repair definition" used by automakers in their lobbying efforts; the final third had a neutral definition provided by Wikipedia.

Overall, 59 percent said they would vote yes to approve right to repair. Although that may sound like manufacturers and dealerships are close to having enough opposition, the "no" vote was only 13 percent. The rest expressed indifference to the matter and an unlikelihood to vote on it.

When those nonvoters were taken out of the equation, the "yes" vote jumped above 80 percent, Chenenko said.

"Even when we look at the people who saw just the [anti-right-to-repair] message, only 21 percent of them voted no," Chenenko said. "OEMs are going to lose. This is important for them to realize; they spend tens of millions of dollars a year lobbying for this."

Wayne Weikel, senior director of state affairs for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said he couldn't comment on Ducker Carlisle's survey because he hadn't seen it. He also added that his comments are not related to ongoing litigation in Massachusetts.