Minority dealers facing EV service future

MIAMI — The future of the minority dealer body got a crash course this month on how the coming wave of electric vehicles could threaten service department profitability, one of the more pressing issues facing retailers.

It's an issue that will fall on the shoulders of the young dealer candidates and current retailers in the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers NextGen group who will be in the business for decades to come.

And for the longtime owners? An EV-focused service department would be a drastic shift that will force them to recalibrate operations they've had for decades.