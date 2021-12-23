For forty grand, auto technicians competed for top honors

On Dec. 14, Brown, a tech at a local Pennsylvania repair shop, bested 31 other competitors in Music City to win the professional division, a trophy and that $40,000 check. The runner-up in each division took home $20,000 in prize money, and third place received $10,000.

"I almost passed out," Brown said when his name was announced as the winner. "I really didn't think I won."

Randy Giroux, who attends the University of Northwestern Ohio and won the student division, had a similar reaction.

"I was kind of surprised" by the victory, said the native of Niagara Falls, Ontario. Like Brown, he was mostly enticed by a possible free trip to Nashville — and a qualifying event was held on his campus, so it made sense to at least try it.

Giroux, who is majoring in high-performance motorsports, said there was stress between events as he and others waited to hear if they would advance.

"It was amazing the amount of emotions I went through," he said. "There was actually money on the line. But I felt good once I would get in the task."