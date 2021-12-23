For forty grand, auto technicians competed for top honors

Logan Brown admits to being a bit skeptical when he heard about a competition to find the best automotive technician in the country.
"I thought it was a scam," said the Lebanon, Pa., tech.
Once convinced the inaugural U.S. Auto Tech National Championship was legitimate, he drove to Boston in early October to compete — and win — a qualifying event. His reasoning was simple: "Forty grand," he said, citing the $40,000 first place award for the championship. "And a free trip to Nashville," site of the finals, he added.