Dealership service business is strong, but challenges loom

Customer retention will be important, experts say, should inventory levels rise and begin to compress today's inflated new-vehicle margins, as was the case before the pandemic. Ensuring service departments operate as efficiently as possible now is a hedge against any return to squeezed vehicle profits.

Rick Wegley, an instructor with NCM Associates' NCM Institute who provides training for dealerships primarily related to fixed operations, said his clients generally are seeing higher customer-pay sales and gross profit on both labor and parts year over year.

Some, however, are experiencing flat or declining repair order counts, Wegley said. That means fewer customers are bringing their vehicles in for repairs today — a problematic scenario that could get worse, he said, because fewer new-vehicle sales today likely will translate into fewer vehicles in service lanes in three to five years once warranty periods expire.

"I have really grave concerns about that," Wegley said.

And Cox Automotive said the drop in new-vehicle sales also has had an immediate impact on the number of all-important first service appointments at the dealership. Because of these factors, dealerships need to focus on retaining customers, adding capacity and shrinking appointment backlogs while business is good, Wegley said.

Adam Simms, CEO of Price Simms Family Dealerships, shares concern about the potential for less service business in coming years because of low sales today.