Service department leaders share stories of survival

The need for change

Fred Fordin, vice president, CDK Global: "The new normal is how we're going to safeguard our employees and our customers during a pandemic. But [also] find a better way to operate, a way to make more money, a way to keep customers happier. We're facing all kinds of challenges as an industry. We've got to do everything that we can, as dealers, to improve the way that customers view us. And part of that problem is, operationally, dealers are still doing things the way they did them 30 years ago, in many cases."

importance of processes

Peter Chung, general manager, Magic Toyota, Edmonds, Wash.: "The basis of all of our process is just transparency. We really try to use the technology to be transparent with our consumer as well as our employee. And if we use that as a backbone, the process is very simple. We do the walk-around [inspection], but from there we allow the technology to really dictate our process [from] the [multipoint inspection] through what the technician does — all the way through taking the photos and then the communication via text back to the customer. And that really drives the backbone of the process."