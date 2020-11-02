Service department leaders share stories of survival

Ensuring the safety of employees and customers. Keeping technicians busy in the service bays. Adopting digital platforms. Emphasizing the importance of processes. Being open and prepared for change.
Panelists for the second and third installments of Automotive News' five-part 2020 Fixed Ops Journal Forum discussed how they kept their service departments up and running during the pandemic and how the crisis increased the urgency to make changes in how they operate. The third annual event is being held online this year over five Thursdays.
Here are edited highlights on select topics.