FIXED OPS JOURNAL FORUM: Current state of the industry

Dealers face a number of service department challenges beyond the pandemic, including declining rates of customer retention and satisfaction. But there are solutions out there.

Speakers:

Eliza Johnson, Director, Carlisle & Company
Scott Doering, Vice President of Customer Service, Volvo Car USA
Nick Latino, COO, Performance Auto Group
Dawn Matthews, Service and Parts Director, David Auto Group
Scott Thompson, Senior Vice President, Business Leader, CRM and Layered Applications, CDK Global
Dave Versical, Chief of Editorial Operations, Automotive News

This conversation was originally broadcast on October 8, 2020, as the first of five conversations in the Fixed Ops Journal Forum series.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-5-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive