FIXED OPS JOURNAL FORUM: Current state of the industry

Dealers face a number of service department challenges beyond the pandemic, including declining rates of customer retention and satisfaction. But there are solutions out there.

Speakers:

Eliza Johnson, Director, Carlisle & Company

Scott Doering, Vice President of Customer Service, Volvo Car USA

Nick Latino, COO, Performance Auto Group

Dawn Matthews, Service and Parts Director, David Auto Group

Scott Thompson, Senior Vice President, Business Leader, CRM and Layered Applications, CDK Global

Dave Versical, Chief of Editorial Operations, Automotive News

This conversation was originally broadcast on October 8, 2020, as the first of five conversations in the Fixed Ops Journal Forum series.