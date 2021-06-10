Wells Fargo, customers reach preliminary settlement in GAP refund case

Wells Fargo, one of the largest U.S. auto lenders, could end up paying more than $400 million in guaranteed asset protection refunds beginning in 2022 to U.S. car buyers who pay off auto loans early as part of a proposed class-action settlement filed Monday in a California federal court.

In a statement, Wells Fargo would only acknowledge reaching a "$45 million settlement, which leverages remediation the company began executing in late 2018."

That figure references the supplemental settlement fund to be paid out once the agreement is official. The lender called it "an important step in making things right for customers."

Plaintiffs are valuing the settlement at nearly $500 million, which includes their estimation of $417 million in GAP fee refunds to be paid out for four years, starting Jan. 1. Wells Fargo giving back unearned GAP fees to consumers who pay off vehicle loans early was a key goal, according to plaintiffs — a practice they hope the lender adopts permanently after the four-year period is up.