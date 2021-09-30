U.S. reaches $1.5M settlement with American Honda unit over service members' compensation

The finance company was accused of not refunding certain lease payments to service members who ended their vehicle leases early.

The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday it settled a lawsuit against American Honda Finance Corp., in which it alleged the auto financing entity broke the law by not refunding certain lease payments to service members who ended their vehicle leases early.

The unit will pay more than $1.58 million to 714 affected service members, according to a Justice Department release. The settlement also requires the company to pay $64,715 to the U.S. Treasury to "adopt new policies and implement new training requirements."

American Honda Finance, headquartered in Torrance, Calif., provides retail financing in the U.S. for Honda and Acura vehicles. In a complaint, the Justice Department said the company specifically failed to provide refunds of vehicle trade-in credit that was applied toward capitalized cost reduction.

The department said that violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, a law enacted in 2003 that provides financial protections to active duty service members. The act requires that service members who lawfully end vehicle leases get refunds of all lease amounts they paid in advance, per the department.

"American Honda Finance Corporation has reached a settlement with the Department of Justice regarding errors in the processing of vehicles loans to active duty military personnel under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act," the financial services unit said in a statement provided to Automotive News. "AHFC has reimbursed affected military customers and has revised its procedures."

The settlement still has to be approved by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Related Article
After reversal, some confusion remains on Military Lending Act guidance
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Relationships help lenders capture F&I business, Power study finds
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
JDPOWER-MAIN_i.jpg
Relationships help lenders capture F&I business, Power study finds
Wimmer_Slobotkin-MAIN_i.jpg
Lessor CAL Automotive enters Fla. with plans for significant growth
McKenna-MAIN_i.jpg
Synthetic IDs, phony employers among auto borrower fraud trends
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-27-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive