Toyota offers help for customers affected by Tennessee tornadoes

The captive finance arms of Toyota and Lexus will offer payment relief to customers affected by this week's tornadoes in Tennessee.

Toyota Financial Services and Lexus Financial Services customers will be eligible for extensions and lease deferred payments and redirected billed statements as well as other options, Toyota Financial said in a statement Friday.

"Toyota Financial Services cares about the safety and well-being of its customers and wants to help those impacted by these storms," the statement said.

Toyota is planning to start contacting customers via email soon.

Customers impacted by the storms in the devastated areas can contact Toyota Financial at 800-874-8822 or Lexus Financial at 800-874-7050 or by email through the mail center function at ToyotaFinancial.com and LexusFinancial.com .

Nissan, whose North American operations are based in the Nashville area, also announced efforts to help with disaster relief. It donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross on Thursday.

"Our thoughts are with those whose lives have been forever changed by the devastating storms in the area," Parul Bajaj, senior manager, Nissan Philanthropy, said in a statement.