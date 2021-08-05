Toyota lifts profile of minority-owned firms

PLANO, Texas — Toyota's captive finance company has quietly employed a clever way to add some heft to the automaker's broad diversity efforts, using bond issues led exclusively by minority- and women-owned financial firms to boost their profiles while giving clients access to lucrative offerings.

Toyota Financial Services, which serves Toyota and Lexus buyers — and now Mazda customers as well under a licensing agreement — has been issuing "Diversity & Inclusion Bonds" since 2013. Last year, the company issued a fifth, $750 million tranche of two-year, fixed-rate D&I bonds to underwrite its ongoing consumer lending, and it will continue to do so going forward, Mark Templin, the captive's CEO, told Automotive News in June.

"We've had great success with our D&I bonds," he said, adding that the company had issued more than $3 billion in D&I bonds over the last eight years.