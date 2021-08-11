Tate's Auto Group owner settles with FTC for $450,000

Tate's Auto denied the claims and planned to fight the allegations in federal court but later filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy — which involved the group's dealerships and other parties, including auto lenders Ford Credit, Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. and Santander Consumer USA.

At the conclusion of the bankruptcy proceedings, there was likely not much, if anything, left for the FTC, said Jean Noonan, a partner at Hudson Cook.

"The FTC would be last in line to get any money," she said. "The secured creditors would come first. While the FTC had a judgment, it was an unsatisfied judgment and probably an unsatisfiable judgment."

The July 26 FTC agreement with Berry and Tate is substantially smaller. The settlement was signed off on in U.S. District Court in Arizona and concluded the FTC's case. The funds were provided by the dealership's insurance company and went directly to the agency. The money can be used for consumer redress, the settlement said, with the remainder going to the U.S. Treasury.

FTC Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter said in a July 29 statement the agency may have obtained more relief for consumers had it retained the powers recently stripped in the Supreme Court decision.

The nation's highest court decided April 22 the FTC cannot invoke Section 13(b) of the FTC Act to seek monetary relief for impacted consumers in federal court in a case involving payday lender AMG Capital Management. This decision hindered the FTC's pursuit of monetary relief in the Tate case, Slaughter said.

"If the FTC continued to pursue Section 5 claims against Mr. Berry and relief defendant claims against Ms. Tate through trial the most we could expect to return to consumers is not $7 million, but $0," Slaughter said.