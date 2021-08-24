Santander Consumer USA to go private in $2.5 billion stock buyout

Bloomberg

Majority shareholder Santander Holdings will take the prominent subprime auto lender Santander Consumer USA private in a $2.5 billion deal, both companies announced Tuesday.

Santander Holdings will pay $41.50 per share in cash under a deal unanimously approved by its board of directors. Shareholders will receive about 14 percent premium on the stock price July 1. Santander Holdings announced its initial nonbinding proposal to buy up the rest of Santander Consumer's stock on July 2.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Santander Holdings had originally offered $39 per share on July 2. At that time, it already owned about 80 percent of Santander Consumer's stock. Based on the more than 306 million shares outstanding at the end of July, acquiring the remaining 20 percent of shares would cost Santander Holdings about $2.54 billion.

"We believe that our proposal reflects an attractive value to SC's public shareholders," Santander Holdings Chairman Timothy Ryan wrote on July 2.

Less than a month after the proposal, Santander Consumer announced it achieved what CFO Fahmi Karam called the "most profitable quarter in the company's history." The company on July 28 reported $1.1 billion in net income between April and June.

Santander also announced late last month that it would launch a digital car retail and finance platform in partnership with AutoFi.

Besides its subprime finance business, Santander Consumer also operates Chrysler Capital, a Santander-Stellantis private-label lending operation.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford Credit sees lower loan losses, fewer Q2 lease returns
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford Credit sees lower loan losses, fewer Q2 lease returns
Ford Credit sees lower loan losses, fewer Q2 lease returns
Clicklane experience
Asbury's Clicklane digital retailing platform shines in Q2
$450,000 settlement ends FTC case against Tate Auto Group
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-23-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive