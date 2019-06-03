Renault could provide FCA with a captive opportunity

But RCI faces a learning curve vs. Santander

One element of the proposed merger of Fiat Chrysler with Renault that has gotten little attention: the French automaker's ability to provide the Italian-American one with a captive finance company.

After operating without a captive for nearly a decade, former FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne told investors in June 2018 that FCA would launch its own captive, either by acquisition or by building a finance company.

A year later, a possible merger with Renault could give FCA a captive opportunity through Renault's finance company, RCI Financial Services. But the potential tie-up doesn't necessarily mean Santander — well into a 10-year partnership with FCA — will be kicked to the curb.

"The merger adds a layer of complexity into the entire conversation," said Jim Houston, senior director of the automotive finance practice at J.D. Power.

When FCA proposed developing its own captive last year, there was speculation that such a move would roil Santander Consumer USA, which has backed a large share of FCA's auto loans under the private-label Chrysler Capital brand since 2013.

Marchionne made his dissatisfaction with Santander public last year. "If we had had proper service in this market, then we would not have had these issues that we have today," he said in June 2018. Marchionne died the following month and Mike Manley became CEO.

Since Marchionne's presentation, Santander has boosted its Chrysler Capital business. The lender financed 31 percent of FCA's loan and lease originations, up from 28 percent the previous year — though still short of the 65 percent target it aimed to reach by April 2018, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. But Santander "continues to make strides to satisfy dealers," said Houston, who oversees J.D. Power's dealer financing satisfaction surveys.

Photo
Powell: FCA talks ongoing

Last month, Manley signaled that FCA put its captive plan on hold. "We are going to stay with the arrangements that we have working with Chrysler Capital in the in the U.S.," he said on the first-quarter earnings call.

Santander CEO Scott Powell also told investors in his first-quarter call that the FCA conversation was ongoing. "They continue to be constructive and positive," he said.

An FCA spokesman said the company had no comment on the merger's captive potential. A Renault spokesman said further communication will be issued in due course, and a Santander spokeswoman said the company is focused on "optimizing our current contract."

Renault captive hurdles

For RCI to serve as the captive for U.S. FCA dealers, it would need to clear regulatory hurdles as it adopts U.S. standards, said Mike Buckingham, another senior director in J.D. Power's auto finance practice.

It also faces a steep learning curve, he said. Leasing operations and floorplanning, for example, vary between the U.S. and Europe, Buckingham said. Compared with RCI, an unknown player in the U.S., FCA may decide to continue with Santander, said Buckingham.

Timing is also important.

Chrysler's former captive finance company dissolved in 2009, and in 2013, FCA and Santander signed a 10-year financing agreement, under which the Chrysler Capital brand was born.

If FCA and Renault finalize the merger before 2023, Zo Rahim, manager of economics and industry insights for Cox Automotive, expects Santander would still play a role in FCA vehicle financing. "If an issue they're addressing is cost savings, why start from the bottom up when you already have the Chrysler Capital business available?" he said.

1 captive, multiple brands

Nissan, Renault's alliance partner, isn't a party to the merger talks, but if it were to join, it would be the most ready-made solution, experts say.

"With a bigger dealer footprint, not just with FCA but with Nissan, it would make sense that you just go ahead and create one captive finance company that services all of the dealers," said Rahim.

As FCA and Renault approach the possible merger, the captive question is likely far down on a long list of items to consider. But Rahim expects that there are at least internal discussions around the future of an FCA-Renault captive, especially with Santander's contract expiring in less than four years.

