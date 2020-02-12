Originations soar at nation's top auto lenders

The nation's largest auto lenders capped off 2019 with strong origination growth amid shrinking new-vehicle sales.

Ford Motor Co.'s lending arm posted its best results in nine years, while Santander Consumer Holdings USA set record-high auto originations for the year. Originations slid for General Motors, meanwhile, as a result of complications from an incentive program.

Here's how the nation's top lenders fared last quarter:

Capital One Financial Corp.'s auto origination volume rose 27 percent in fourth-quarter 2019 . For full-year 2019, origination volume was up 11 percent to $29.3 billion. Total auto loans increased $1.4 billion, or 2 percent, to $59.9 billion.

Chase Auto boosted originations , which included loans and leases, 21 percent in the fourth quarter to $8.5 billion. Chase's total auto volume of $83.5 billion was flat from fourth-quarter 2018.

Wells Fargo Auto juiced originations 45 percent in the fourth quarter, mainly on growing business following restructuring changes. Originations of $6.8 billion helped fueled the lender's total auto volume, which grew 6 percent to $47.9 billion last quarter.

Ally Financial Inc.'s auto originations slipped slightly in the fourth quarter, driven down by fewer used-vehicle originations, despite substantial gains in lease originations and loans for General Motors vehicles. Ally originated $8.1 billion in automotive contracts in the fourth quarter, a 1.2 percent year-over-year dip. Ally's total auto loan volume, meanwhile, reached $72.4 billion in the quarter, up 2.6 percent from prior-year figures.

GM Financial's loan originations plunged 35 percent in the fourth quarter as a new incentive program offered by General Motors got off to a slower start than anticipated. Loan originations at GM's captive finance company fell to $5.5 billion in fourth-quarter 2019, while lease originations rose 3 percent to $5.4 billion. Full-year loan originations fell 4 percent to $25.2 billion, while lease originations dipped 1 percent to $22.4 billion.

Ford Credit posted its best results in nine years, with 2019 earnings before taxes of $3 billion for 2019, up 14 percent from 2018. The captive's adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of about $630 million, meanwhile, presented a 5 percent drop from prior-year numbers. Ford Credit, according to Bloomberg research , generates about half of Ford Motor Co,'s profit, up from 15 to 20 percent as recently as 2016.