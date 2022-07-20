NYC says two Brooklyn dealerships ‘ripped off' customers, will pay $800K in settlements

Brooklyn Mitsubishi and Brooklyn Volkswagen have agreed to pay more than $800,000 in combined penalties and restitution and admit violations to end a case brought by a New York consumer agency.

The June 28 settlement also saw the city temporarily suspend two Brooklyn Mitsubishi licenses from July 3 to 9.

Brooklyn Mitsubishi and its used-vehicle business were tied to the bulk of the 13 administrative law counts alleged by the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, including more than 7,000 instances of deceptive trade practices encompassed within one count.

The accused parties, which included the dealerships' parent companies and management, must collectively pay a $500,000 penalty and $304,900 worth of restitution to consumers. The city said it will keep any unspent restitution money as a civil penalty.

"We are helping deliver more than $300,000 back into the pockets of New York City consumers who were ripped off by Brooklyn Mitsubishi and Brooklyn Volkswagen and are stopping their unlawful behavior dead in their tracks," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement July 15.