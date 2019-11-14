Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and Ford lead in 2019 consumer lending satisfaction

A Ford showroom in Sterling Heights, Mich., in June.

Lexus Financial Services, Lincoln Automotive Financial Services and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services tied for highest-ranked luxury-brand auto lenders in J.D. Power's 2019 U.S. Consumer Financing Satisfaction Study. Ford Motor Credit came in No.1 among mass-market brands.

Key drivers of consumer satisfaction in the study were online transactions and paperless processes, indicating that consumer preference in auto finance is shifting further toward self-service outside the dealership. Customers are increasingly arriving at retail locations with preapprovals, J.D. Power said, which is diminishing dealership influence over customer finance decisions.

More than half of consumers — 52 percent — research their finance options online, the study also found, up from last year's 47 percent. Forty-nine percent of customers who researched online received a preapproval for an auto loan or lease, compared with 21 percent who did not research ahead of time.

Jim Houston, senior director of J.D. Power's Automotive Finance Practice, said consumers are evaluating auto lender websites against every digital retail experience they encounter. Accustomed to sites such as Amazon, consumers expect to navigate auto lender websites quickly and with "no more than two clicks to get what I want done," Houston says.

If a lender's online bill-pay function is "very easy to use," according to consumers, overall satisfaction scores climb an average of 138 points for the finance company, J.D. Power said. Similarly, if billing statements and online bill-pay scheduling are easy to use, scores rise an average of 127 points.

In addition to raising customer satisfaction scores, maintaining a strong web presence increases the likelihood customers will pay off their auto loans.

"The sooner [the lender] engages, the quicker I can set up my payment," Houston said.

J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Consumer Financial Satisfaction Study -- Mass Market
Financing Company Overall Satisfaction Ranking Power Circle Ratings
Ford Credit 873
Capital One Auto Finance 860
GM Financial 854
Honda Financial Services 852
Southeast Toyota Finance 852
Bank of America 842
Kia Motors Finance 842
Toyota Financial Services 842
NMAC 841
SunTrust Bank 840
Mass Market Average 840
Ally Financial 837
Volkswagen Credit 836
Chase Automotive Finance 835
Hyundai Motor Finance Company 833
TD Auto Finance 827
BB&T 823
Wells Fargo Auto 823
Chrysler Capital 811
Santander Auto Finance 807
PNC Bank 805
Huntington National Bank 802
US Bank 802
Fifth Third Bank 796
Citizens One Auto Financial 779
Power Circle ratings legend
Among the best
Better than most
About average
The rest
The latest survey, fielded in July and August, is based on responses from 14,850 customers who financed a new or used vehicle with a loan or lease within the past four years.

While online transactions have become increasingly valuable to consumers, in-dealership experiences can tip the scale in, or out, of an auto lender's favor. Though Ford Credit led among mass-market and luxury lenders (Lincoln Automotive Financial is its consumer-facing brand name for luxury customers), captive finance companies that compete in both segments won't necessarily score similarly, Houston said. GM Financial, for instance, placed third in mass-market brand consumer satisfaction but was eighth place in luxury, which exclusively reflects the experience of Cadillac customers.

GM Financial's standing flipped from last year's iteration of the study. In 2018, it ranked third among luxury customers but eighth for mass-market brand customers.

"There's really no difference in their processes or their engagement from a lending perspective," Houston said. "It's really the consumer experience in and out of the dealership."

J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Consumer Financial Satisfaction Study - Luxury
Financing Company Overall Satisfaction Ranking Power Circle Ratings
Lexus Financial Services 867
Lincoln Automotive Financial Services 867
Mercedes-Benz Financial Services 867
BMW Financial Services 859
Acura Financial Services 857
Capital One Auto Finance 857
Luxury Average 856
Wells Fargo Auto 854
Audi Financial Services 853
Infiniti Financial Services 852
GM Financial 850
Chase Automotive Finance 849
US Bank 848
Ally Financial 838
Bank of America 832
Volvo Car Financial Services 832
Power Circle ratings legend
Among the best
Better than most
About average
The rest

J.D. Power measures customer satisfaction in five areas: billing and payment process; mobile app experience; onboarding process; origination process; and website experience. Satisfaction is calculated on a 1,000-point scale.

Ford Credit said it is investing in making the online experience faster and easier for consumers.

Sylvia Veitia, Ford Credit's executive vice president of operations and customer experience, said the lender is designing online tools that allow customers to use "the channels they prefer and on their schedules."

"Our goal is to make the experience effortless and transparent, from when our customers first start researching a new car all the way through to financing, owning and ultimately getting into their next vehicle and, hopefully, many more,” Veitia said in a statement.

Bank of America and Volvo Car Financial services ranked last among luxury lenders, with a tie of 832. That was 24 points below the average score of 856 and just 6 points below Ally Financial, which received the second-lowest ranking among luxury lenders.

Among mass-market brands, Ford Credit's score of 873 was followed by Capital One Auto Finance's 860 and GM Financial's 854.

At the bottom of the list for mass-market lenders was Citizens One Auto Finance, whose score of 779 was 61 points below the industry average of 840.

