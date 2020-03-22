Lenders act quickly to aid dealers, customers

Ford is taking a more dramatic incentive approach during the pandemic — swallowing six months of payments from new customers when they finance through its captive. In this latest action, Ford said last week that it would cover three months' worth of payments and let buyers defer an additional three months on all-new 2019 and 2020 model-year vehicles except 2020 Super Duty pickups.

General Motors is offering 0 percent interest on 84-month loans and 120-day deferred payments on new-vehicle purchases for customers in the top credit tiers, a spokesman said. It also is providing complimentary OnStar crisis-assist services for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac owners, plus 3GB of data.

Borches said deals such as this are crucial when it comes to reaching out to customers who may be in the market.

"Everyone's stepping up. General Motors and GMF have stepped up," said Chevrolet dealer David Vara, general manager of a single-point operation in San Antonio. "They're obviously helping, but right now you have a lot of people really scared to come into our store."

Lenders lowering floorplanning expenses will alleviate some cost concerns for dealers as stores nationwide struggle to adjust to slower vehicle sales. Yet, rates were likely slated to drop in light of the Federal Reserve slashing the benchmark interest rate to a range of 0 to 0.25 percent.

Mike Buckingham, senior director of automotive finance at J.D. Power, said fear is tightening the credit markets and though the Fed rate dropped, auto loan rates are unlikely to go down.

Floorplanning rates, in contrast, are in positive territory, Buckingham said. Floorplan relief is more of a goodwill gesture from automaker captives and banks, he said, adding that customer incentives are far more important for dealers right now.

"We went from 9/11, where it's really a catastrophe, to the Great Recession, which was just so slow to unfold," Buckingham said. "Helping with floorplanning costs is good, but that's minor in comparison to sales. Every business will spend a ton of money for what's happened right here."



Hannah Lutz contributed to this report.