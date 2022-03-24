Lawsuit puts focus on exemption for car loans with GAP

Federal officials have again argued that bundled Guaranteed Asset Protection coverage renders an auto loan subject to the Military Lending Act, raising a potential concern for dealerships and the auto finance industry.

American Financial Services Association Senior Vice President Celia Winslow warned the group's Vehicle Finance Conference & Expo on March 9 about the amicus brief filed by three federal agencies in January.

GAP coverage pays any loan balance not reimbursed by traditional auto insurers — which are obligated to cover only the actual value of the vehicle — after a total loss. Winslow said the government has reopened a campaign to make GAP subject to the Military Lending Act despite Congress excluding vehicle loans to service members from the law.

"This is a huge problem," she said.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Departments of Defense and Justice argued in a Jan. 6 amicus brief for the GAP class-action lawsuit Davidson v. United Auto Credit that "hybrid loans" containing a vehicle and "a distinct nonexempt product" such as optional GAP wouldn't be exempt.

"The lender's position is, in effect, that it can evade the MLA by creatively packaging an otherwise covered loan with an exempt loan," the bureau's General Counsel Seth Frotman and Office of Servicemember Affairs Assistant Director Jim Rice wrote in a Jan. 7 blog post. "The lender's reading of the statute allows the narrow exception to swallow the rule and renders the MLA's important protections hollow."

Eastern District of Virginia Judge Leonie Brinkema agreed with lender United Auto Credit in a May 19, 2021, opinion. The plaintiff, Jerry Davidson, has appealed to the Fourth Circuit.

"If this case gets decided the wrong way, litigation is going to explode," Winslow said March 9.

However, she said the association is "relatively optimistic" about the outcome of the case.

She said the American Financial Services Association is preparing its own amicus brief and is working with the National Automobile Dealers Association and other trade groups on the issue. "The entire industry is united" on the stance that vehicle finance is excluded from the law, she said.